Authorities investigating child death in Wagner

crime scene tape
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in a child death investigation in Wagner.

That investigation is ongoing according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. At this time, there is no additional information available.

Dakota News Now will bring you updates when more information becomes available.

