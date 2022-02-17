Authorities investigating child death in Wagner
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is involved in a child death investigation in Wagner.
That investigation is ongoing according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. At this time, there is no additional information available.
Dakota News Now will bring you updates when more information becomes available.
