Authorities searching for man missing along Missouri River near Yankton

Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing along the Missouri River just south of Yankton.

Sixty-one-year-old Roy Reichle of St. Helena has been missing since Tuesday. According to the National Parks Service, he was believed to be hiking along the south shore of the Missouri River about a mile upriver of the Meridian Bridge Tuesday evening.

Meridian Bridge is a pedestrian build adjacent to the U.S. Highway 81 bridge over the Missouri River south of Yankton. Reichle would have been hiking on the Nebraska side of the state line.

Reichle is 5′9″ and weighs around 153 pounds. He is possible wearing a gray or black jacket with gray or black hiking pants. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 605-665-0209.

