Cool Today, Warmer this Weekend

Snow Possible Early Next Week
Nice Start to the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for parts of northern South Dakota until 9 a.m. Feels-like temperatures down to -30° will be possible.

We’ll start to see a few clouds roll into the region as we head through the rest of today, especially in northern South Dakota. Otherwise, it will be cool today with a light north wind switching to the southeast this afternoon. Highs will range from the teens in the northeast to the mid 30s out to the west. Overnight, we’ll see temperatures bottom out in the low to mid teens before starting to rise through the overnight hours and into Friday. Highs Friday will be in the 30s and 40s for most of us.

This weekend will bring mild conditions with highs Saturday in the 40s east and 50s west. Changes will begin to arrive in the western part of the state on Sunday. Cooler air will return as highs drop to the 30s west and we’ll stay in the 40s/50s east. Light snow will be possible Sunday night, especially in northern South Dakota.

Early next week, light snow will be possible through Monday especially up to the north. Another round looks to move through Monday night into Tuesday for the southern parts of the region. Much colder air will return as well with highs falling to the teens and even some single digits by the middle of next week.

