DWU edged by #8 Morningside in key women’s GPAC game at Corn Palace
Tigers get 23 points from Reiner, but Mustangs prevail
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 8th-ranked Morningside Mustangs increased their season record to 24-4 and conference mark to 19-2 with an exciting 80-74 win that wasn’t decided until the final seconds on two late basketball by Sophia Peppers who scored a game-high 24 points. Matti Reiner led the DWU women with 23 points as the Tigers fell to 22-7, 14-7.
