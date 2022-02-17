Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

DWU edged by #8 Morningside in key women’s GPAC game at Corn Palace

Tigers get 23 points from Reiner, but Mustangs prevail
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 8th-ranked Morningside Mustangs increased their season record to 24-4 and conference mark to 19-2 with an exciting 80-74 win that wasn’t decided until the final seconds on two late basketball by Sophia Peppers who scored a game-high 24 points. Matti Reiner led the DWU women with 23 points as the Tigers fell to 22-7, 14-7.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
The Yankton community is rallying around one of their own this weekend.
Saturday benefit in Yankton to help Broer family with medical expenses

Latest News

Brandon Knight enjoying his role with Skyforce as a veteran leader
Veteran Brandon Knight is enjoying his role helping other with the Skyforce
Henderson says his Jackrabbit men are playing in the moment
Henderson says his Jackrabbit men’s basketball team enjoys playing in the moment
Northwestern gets sweep of Dordt in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City
Northwestern sweeps Dordt in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City
February 16th Plays of the Week
February 16th Plays of the Week