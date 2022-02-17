DWU edged by #8 Morningside in key women’s GPAC game at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 8th-ranked Morningside Mustangs increased their season record to 24-4 and conference mark to 19-2 with an exciting 80-74 win that wasn’t decided until the final seconds on two late basketball by Sophia Peppers who scored a game-high 24 points. Matti Reiner led the DWU women with 23 points as the Tigers fell to 22-7, 14-7.

