Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

February 16th Plays of the Week

Wrestling, Swimming, Basketball and Gymnastics
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tied late in his match with Watertown, Brandon Valley’s Owen Warren picks up four points in one move, getting a take down and near fall to clinch his match.

For the third straight year Augustana’s Taylor Beagle was the swimmer of the NSIC Championship meet, winning four finals and setting two meet records.

Brandon Valley’s Landon Dulaney showed his range as time wound down at Lincoln.

Our first high school team champions were crowned over the weekend. Madison won their 21st State A Title and denied Deuel a fourth straight crown, while O’Gorman claimed their first AA title in 17 years.

Our top spot goes to a couple of champions who ended their careers on high notes. In the final event of her career, Watertown’s Myah Morris won the AA vault with a near perfect 9.933. Meanwhile in A Deuel’s Paige Simon went out with a win on the uneven bars to cap of her third straight All-Around championship.

And those are your plays of the week!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
The Yankton community is rallying around one of their own this weekend.
Saturday benefit in Yankton to help Broer family with medical expenses

Latest News

Brandon Knight enjoying his role with Skyforce as a veteran leader
Veteran Brandon Knight is enjoying his role helping other with the Skyforce
Henderson says his Jackrabbit men are playing in the moment
Henderson says his Jackrabbit men’s basketball team enjoys playing in the moment
Northwestern gets sweep of Dordt in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City
Northwestern sweeps Dordt in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City
DWU Women edged by 8th-ranked Morningside in GPAC Basketball
DWU edged by #8 Morningside in key women’s GPAC game at Corn Palace