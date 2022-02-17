February 16th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tied late in his match with Watertown, Brandon Valley’s Owen Warren picks up four points in one move, getting a take down and near fall to clinch his match.

For the third straight year Augustana’s Taylor Beagle was the swimmer of the NSIC Championship meet, winning four finals and setting two meet records.

Brandon Valley’s Landon Dulaney showed his range as time wound down at Lincoln.

Our first high school team champions were crowned over the weekend. Madison won their 21st State A Title and denied Deuel a fourth straight crown, while O’Gorman claimed their first AA title in 17 years.

Our top spot goes to a couple of champions who ended their careers on high notes. In the final event of her career, Watertown’s Myah Morris won the AA vault with a near perfect 9.933. Meanwhile in A Deuel’s Paige Simon went out with a win on the uneven bars to cap of her third straight All-Around championship.

And those are your plays of the week!

