Henderson says his Jackrabbit men’s basketball team enjoys playing in the moment

SDSU men are receiving votes in national poll, can clinch at least a tie with a win Thursday night for regular season title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men hit the floor tomorrow night Frost Arena trying to keep their perfect Summit League record going. And they are receiving votes in the national poll this week as well.

They’ve had several great seasons going in recent years heading into the post season, only to have it come crashing down in the Summit League tournament. So they are well aware that the most important part of the season is what lies ahead.

Head Coach Eric Henderson says, ”This group is special. They really enjoy every moment they are able to go step out on the court and try to continue to get better. And so that’s one of the things I’m most proud about with this group. They are enjoying the moment.”

The Jackrabbits will host the Leathernecks tomorrow night in Brookings with a chance to improve to 15-0 in league play. SDSU can clinch at least a share of the regular season title with a win Thursday night. They are 23-4 overall and 14-0 in the Summit League.

