House passes bill to move South Dakota presidential primary to March

House Bill 1116 seeks to move South Dakota’s presidential primary election to Super Tuesday in early March(Dakota News Now)
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - House Bill 1116 seeks to move South Dakota’s presidential primary election to Super Tuesday in early March. Currently, the presidential primaries are held in June and are conjoined with state and local primaries.

South Dakota is one of the last states to hold its presidential primary. In most election years, the nominees have already been presumed by the time South Dakotans get to the polls.

”South Dakotans don’t even really have a voice for our presidential primaries. This bill moves our primary to a time where our voters will have a voice early in the process, and we can vote for whoever we think is the best nominee for our parties,” said District 03 Representative Drew Dennert, the primary sponsor of the bill.

This could mean presidential candidates will see South Dakota as a more valuable market to campaign in.

”It gives a bigger incentive for candidates to show up in South Dakota. For the good of democracy, that’s a good thing for South Dakotans because we get to see these candidates and talk to them. And, frankly, there’s money involved when people campaign in your state, they spend money,” said Dr. Jon Schaff, Northern State University’s Center for Public History and Civic Engagement Director.

Supporters of the bill believe presidential nominees would also spend more money in media markets in South Dakota if the primaries were held on Super Tuesday. A drawback to the bill would be the cost of a third election date.

”The state has to operate yet another election, which complicates things for county auditors. So, it’s also an expenditure of money because you have to run another election,” said Dr. Schaff.

Dennert, however, believes the voters will show up more if it means they have a bigger say in the presidential nominee.

”Some of the side benefits, you’re going to enfranchise voters. Obviously, we have a low turnout when the nominee is decided. You’re going to have people, young people especially, show up to the polls and they’re going to be excited to vote for their preferred candidate whether it’s on the republican or the democratic side,” said Dennert.

HB 1116 passed in the South Dakota House of Representatives on Thursday, and now heads to the Senate for consideration. If passed into law, South Dakota will join over a dozen other states who hold their presidential primary elections on Super Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

