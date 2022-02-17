Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Miller students return to class in churches after school explosion

Two weeks after an explosion in their high school’s agriculture shop, Miller students returned to school today
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks after an explosion in their high school’s agriculture shop, Miller students returned to school today, but will finish their school year learning from four local churches.

The high school students began their first day back at the local First United Methodist Church.

”Classrooms are a lot smaller, but the teachers are learning just like we are. It’ll be good, but it’s just a little bit of an adjustment,” said Miller senior Payton Kilker.

Those teachers are making do with the few materials they’ve been able to recover from the school.

”It’s been stressful and very humbling. You don’t realize how much you rely on the things around you, like textbooks. I laughed and said I never thought I would be crying over missing textbooks,” said Miller High School math teacher Kristina Luczak.

Students say that the explosion was unexpected, but the pandemic prepared them to be flexible.

”This is definitely unexpected, but compared to Covid, it’s not that big of a deal, so it definitely prepared us. I’m excited to grow up and have something to talk about when we’re older,” said Miller senior Cooper Oakley.

What was also unexpected was the amount of support Miller received in donations from local communities.

”The outpouring of support from communities around South Dakota has just been absolutely humbling. So, while we’ve been stressed, it’s also been very amazing to see how everyone comes together and helps in a time like this,” said Luczak.

For seniors, the hardest adjustment they’ve had to make is realizing they won’t be finishing high school the way they pictured.

”I’m sad, because I started in that school and I wanted to finish in it, but I’ll still be with the same people, so it’ll be okay,” said Kilker.

Miller High School staff say they will not be returning to the high school building until August, and how they will handle events like prom and graduation are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged in connection with threats found at Watertown High
Community mourns the loss of Watertown High School student
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Dr. Ashley Podhradsky (right) poses with her family with her life-size statue, which will be...
South Dakota doctor makes history, honored with life-sized statue at the Smithsonian
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
The Yankton community is rallying around one of their own this weekend.
Saturday benefit in Yankton to help Broer family with medical expenses

Latest News

wed
Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Forecast
Dakota
Government-owned campgrounds could hurt private campgrounds’ business
County Commission looks to address concerns at Regional JDC
County Commission looks to address concerns at Regional JDC
Senate rejects appraiser changes that came from Noem probe