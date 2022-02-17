Miller students return to class in churches after school explosion

MILLER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two weeks after an explosion in their high school’s agriculture shop, Miller students returned to school today, but will finish their school year learning from four local churches.

The high school students began their first day back at the local First United Methodist Church.

”Classrooms are a lot smaller, but the teachers are learning just like we are. It’ll be good, but it’s just a little bit of an adjustment,” said Miller senior Payton Kilker.

Those teachers are making do with the few materials they’ve been able to recover from the school.

”It’s been stressful and very humbling. You don’t realize how much you rely on the things around you, like textbooks. I laughed and said I never thought I would be crying over missing textbooks,” said Miller High School math teacher Kristina Luczak.

Students say that the explosion was unexpected, but the pandemic prepared them to be flexible.

”This is definitely unexpected, but compared to Covid, it’s not that big of a deal, so it definitely prepared us. I’m excited to grow up and have something to talk about when we’re older,” said Miller senior Cooper Oakley.

What was also unexpected was the amount of support Miller received in donations from local communities.

”The outpouring of support from communities around South Dakota has just been absolutely humbling. So, while we’ve been stressed, it’s also been very amazing to see how everyone comes together and helps in a time like this,” said Luczak.

For seniors, the hardest adjustment they’ve had to make is realizing they won’t be finishing high school the way they pictured.

”I’m sad, because I started in that school and I wanted to finish in it, but I’ll still be with the same people, so it’ll be okay,” said Kilker.

Miller High School staff say they will not be returning to the high school building until August, and how they will handle events like prom and graduation are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.