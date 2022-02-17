Multi-Cultural Center hosts first Pop-Up Grocery Store

Avera Medical Minute
By Cooper Seamer
Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls has been looking to broaden it’s reach in the community after the ongoing pandemic canceled many events for a time. That’s led them to finding partners to combat an ongoing issue in the city.

Recognizing the presence of food deserts in the city after Hy-Vee closed it’s location at 10th Street and Kiwanis Avenue, the Multi-Cultural Center started it’s own project of trying to get food out at a reduced price.

“I have a lot of previous work experience with indigent community members, and I know how hard it can be to have access to affordable groceries. Especially in this area of town, where it’s so socioeconomically diverse.” said Kadyn Wittman, Multi-Cultural Center Director of Marketing and Development.

That led them to partner with Fair Market to host a pop-up grocery store, offering discounts on shelf stable groceries.

“’What do you think about bringing groceries to people, instead of bringing people to groceries?’ And I was like, let’s try it. We have been working at the store to price things, and box them up and set them aside as we’re filling our own shelves.” said Fair Market Owner Kristin Johnson.

Those who bought items from the grocery store also received free meet from Smithfield Foods, as another way to help get food into the hands who need them.

“We were able to put together a pretty large donation, actually more than they could use at this event. Which is fine, because we had another partner that was doing another hunger relief program.” said Tolcha Mesele, Smithfield Foods Senior Manager of Community Development.

Wittman said the store isn’t targeted at any specific community or group, but said it’s a way to connect people to food items they may have a hard time finding, or may not be able to afford at normal prices.

“Buying affordable groceries is not something that’s class specific, and we want to be able to offer to all of the people that we serve with our programs and our services.” said Wittman.

Wittman said the pop up store Wednesday isn’t meant to be a one off, and the Multi-Cultural Center has intentions of making it a regular occurrence.

“We’re hoping that events like this are going to become more regular, and we would ideally like to offer a pop-up grocery store once a month.” said Wittman.

That excitement is echoed by it’s partners, looking to help out the community as well.

“We recognize the importance of this issue here in the community, and we are committed to walking alongside this organizations.” said Mesele.

“Hopefully get as many groceries out to the people who need them and want them. Because it’s kind of a distribution thing, I always say. There’s food, and we have people who want it. So let’s get it into the hands that want it.” said Johnson.

