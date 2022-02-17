Avera Medical Minute
Northwestern sweeps Dordt in GPAC doubleheader in Orange City

Red Raiders win both men and women’s games over Defenders
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -It was a big night for the home team in the great Northwestern-Dordt rivalry as the Red Raiders swept the Defenders in a GPAC doubleheader.

Kristin Rotert’s 16h-ranked team was a 72-62 winner in the women’s game as Devyn Kemble led the way with 17 points. Maddie Jones had 16 and Jada Cunningham 14 for the 23-6 Red Raiders who moved into a 2nd place tie with #24 Dordt behind #8 Morningside with a 15-6 conference record. Ashtyn VerBeek led all scores with 28 points.

In the men’s game Alex Van Kalsbeek had 26 and Trent Hillbrands 22 to lead the Red Raiders to an 80-78 victory. Bryce Coppock led the Defenders with 17 points. Both teams came into the game with 19 wins for the season.

