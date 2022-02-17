Politics to blame for South Dakota’s nation-leading depression among LGBTQ people, experts say

SIOUX FALLS, SD (Dakota News Now) — A recent national study from HelpAdvisor.com found that South Dakota leads the nation in rates among LGBTQ people.

Nearly 90 percent of people in that community reported feelings of depression at least once a week.

Two doctors with extensive expertise — one transgender physician who treats trans clients, and a psychologist who works with them — say this dark statistic is not a fluke considering the political rhetoric ramped up publicly in the state legislature in recent years, with the legislature recently passing the “fairness in women’s sport bill,” the first anti-transgender measure signed into law in the United States in 2022.

“That bill made us look like fools,” said Dr. Anne Dilenschneirder, one of the two psychologists in the state licensed to treat transgender mental health. She, like many legal experts, is confident the law will be overturned in federal court because it violates Title IX.

“We just went from being leaders in the country to, once again, the people that get made fun of on the nightly news. And that’s tragic, because what it does is it terrifies parents. It terrifies kids.”

More than 1.8 million LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) seriously considers suicide each year in the U.S., according to The Trevor Project. At least one LGBTQ youth attempts suicide every 45 seconds.

Dilschneider said those suicide rates go up every time anti-transgender legislation is debated and publicized.

“These bills create fear,” Dilschneider said. “When people don’t feel supported, they feel rejected, and that is the highest predictor of suicide attempts. That’s why bullying is so bad, because it pushes people out. And these bills push people out.”

--------------------

From an early age growing up in small-town rural New York state, Dr. Mayse Bedient knew he was different from the other girls.

“It was the 90′s and the early 2000′s, so there wasn’t a lot of visibility for transgender people,” Bedient said. “I didn’t have the words to put it together. I figured I was just a tomboy.”

And Dr. Bedient left that thought, and his body, at that until 18 months ago, in his mid-30′s.

He had moved to Webster, S.D. ← population 1,863 — to take a job as a family physician. After a few years being one of the few doctors in the entire region license to provide medical and hormonal treatment to people making gender transitions, he knew it was time to make one himself.

“I thought, ‘Oh, shoot, I guess this is probably what I never had the words for all along,” Bedient said.

In just over a year, through a mastectomy and hormonal treatment, Amy become Mayse. The long hair was gone. A beard grew. Facial features became more masculine.

So, how did a tiny rural town in one of the most conservative states in the country, a place where everyone knows everyone, react to one of the five family doctors making this major change?

“It really wasn’t what I expected,” Bedient said. ”The people that I know — my patients, my friends, my neighbors — it makes no difference to them.

“Most people in the state that seem to have a problem with me are people who don’t know me.”

He’s mainly talking about South Dakota’s lawmakers who for several years have tried to pass bills he feels attacks those like him.

During testimony on the recent “women’s sports bill” and past “bathroom bills,” Bedient heard politicians comparing transgender people to “predators,” and their transitions described as “mutilation” of their bodies, that no parent should allow their kid to go through.

Noem’s chief of staff said the “women’s sports” bill needed to be passed because South Dakota could not become like other states which allow transgender females to compete with biological females.

“It’s sort of like terrorism,” Mark Miller said. “You see it over there, and don’t want it to get to here.”

Said Bedient: ”To sit and listen to the debate about whether you are a human being, whether or not you deserve to live like other human beings... All these things that they say about us, without actually talking to us, really can drag on you.

Miller and the proponents of the bill glossed over the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s already-implemented rigorous application process for allowing transgender people to compete in the gender they identify. In eight years, only one transgender female athlete has applied, and was denied.

Yet, their words about transgender people influenced public perception.

”Maybe you’re not out,” Bedient said. “Maybe nobody knows your trans. Maybe nobody knows you’re gay, and so your neighbors, or the next table over at the diner is talking about all this stuff they heard in the legislature, all this stuff they heard on the news, and that hurts just as much, to hear them so dismissively talking about it.”

This is what Dilenschneider, who has a PhD in clinical psychology and has worked with transgender people for 30 years, meant about the anti-transgender bills terrifying parents and terrifying kids.

She said it is a shame, because behind the political drama, South Dakota’s major employers (like First Premier, Wells Fargo, Citibank, Strensland Dairy), medical systems (Avera, Sanford Health and Monument), and the SDHSAA have some of the most inclusive LGBTQ policies that exist in the country.

There are plenty of resources in the state — including insured medical care and mental health counseling — for people to make the transition. That has a lot to do with these entities buying into the World Health Organization’s recent declaration of “transgender” being a medical condition and not a mental condition.

As in, people don’t just think they are transgender. They are biologically transgender the same way they have cleft palates, Dilschneider said.

“You know, 195 countries cannot agree that we have global warming, but they can agree this is a real health condition,” Dilschneider said of the WHO. “I think that’s a small miracle and-a-half.

“And if 195 countries can agree, maybe that means we should pay attention and get curious. Ask questions. There are great resources. Transformation Project is a great resource.”

--------------

Dilschneider speaks to businesses who are willing to listen about the science and psychology of transgender people. The education helps the change collective consciousness, which helps bring down the depression and suicide rates among transgender people.

But the biggest force in combatting LGBTQ depression and suicide, both Dilschneider and Bedient said, is kindness and humanity from everyday people like those who have made Bedient feel welcome in Webster.

”I’ve seen a lot of people go from suicidal to feeling supported and positive and successful with the right support,” Dilschneider said, “and that’s community support, medical support, spiritual support.”

Educators are vital in this role, considering how much time young people spend in school. Dilschneider gave most school districts in the state high marks for their culture in supporting and counseling LGBTQ youth.

Bedient said all adults are held accountable when it comes to treatment of LGBTQ people, especially how parents talk about them around their kids.

”Be kind, be nice, don’t judge,” Bedient said. “Don’t make assumptions about them. Don’t say things that imply they’re bad people. Because, people are just people, and Love who you love and be who you are. (Being transgender) doesn’t mean that you aren’t a normal, happy, fine person.”

He added that he realizes that while people in Webster are still nice to his face, they may say things behind his back. But more than likely, by simply knowing him, and having been cared by him, their perception of transgender people may have changed.

And he said that most people who think they don’t know any gay or transgender people, actually do. But those LGBTQ people are afraid to come out of fear of being bullied or shunned by family, friends, and community.

It could be your own kids who could be living in fear of coming out to you. This is how depression and suicide attempts happen.

“Support your family, support your friends, support your children,” Bedient said. “Make it normal. Don’t teach kids to hate people. Kids are like sponges. Whatever you teach them is normal will be normal. So, if you make hateful comments, they’re going to grow up to think those hateful comments are true.

“And if you have gay friends, if you have trans friends, stay friends with them,” Bedient said. “Stay with them and support them, and treat them like any of your other friends. Don’t make it weird.

Dilschneider said this most recent wave of “it bleeds, it leads” publicity of anti-transgender bills and news like the HelpAdvisor LGBTQ depression study is a good wake-up call for a state lagging behind in public perception of its treatment of transgender people.

But she insists South Dakota is already a wildly supportive state, both in resources and a mostly good-natured and compassionate population.

“The thing about South Dakota is people are respectful,” said Delschneider, who lived in California for 30 years before moving to Sioux Falls a decade ago.

“When you get out of the political theater, the conversations are very thoughtful, and conversations aren’t as polarized as it can look. But, there’s so much of a push to polarize and we forget that we’re in this together.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.