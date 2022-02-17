Portion of I-29 near Beresford temporarily closed following 2-semi crash

BERESFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was hurt but a portion of I-29 was temporarily closed following a two-semi crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. three miles north of Beresford, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say one semi pulling a trailer was parked in the northbound shoulder of the Interstate when it was rear-ended by another semi. A large amount of hazardous material spilled out of the parked semi, though authorities did not specify what the material was.

Both north- and southbound lanes of I-29 were temporarily closed as crews cleaned up the accident. Southbound lanes and one northbound lane were opened by late Thursday morning. The right northbound lane remained closed as of Thursday afternoon.

No one was hurt in the crash, and troopers say both the drivers and their passengers were wearing seat belts.

Charges are pending against the Canadian man driving the semi that crashed into the parked truck.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.