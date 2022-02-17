Sioux Falls Stampede expecting full house for annual Wiener Dog Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pet adoption will be just one of many things going on at the PREMIER Center for Saturday night’s 15th Annual Wiener Dog Night.

“From the moment you step in until the moment you leave there’s going to be something going on all of the fans that are sitting in the lower level will get a rally towel thanks to Sioux Nation Pet Clinic we have Mr. Twister coming we have wiener dog themed scavenger hunt in the lobby for kids we have a kids zone that’s going to take place for kids as well,” Sioux Falls Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The night’s main event will be the Wiener Dog Race with 40 dogs from around the city and the state racing for the championship trophy.

“It has been amazing how packed we can fill the PREMIER Center people come out and cheer on the dogs even if they don’t have a dog themself they’re here to support us and getting to see how many wiener dogs you can get in one area is hysterical,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue Founder Diane Wade said.

Most of the funds raised at the event will be going to help the Dakota Dachshund Rescue which has partnered with the Sioux Falls Stampede for the last 15 years.

“The first year that Jim Olander came up with wiener dog races on ice he got ahold of us and asked us if we wanted to participate and have some adoptable dogs in the lobby, it was very small when it started but he has grown it exponentially,” Wade said.

The Stampede is changing its name for the event as the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs will be hosting the Omaha Lancers at 6:05 p.m. Saturday night.

“Players will be wearing specialty jerseys that feature our 15th-anniversary logo as we celebrate 15 years of this crazy race and fans can actually bid on those up until 8:30 on Saturday night,” Olander said.

