Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota House committee advances bill banning medication abortion drugs

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A legislative panel has advanced a bill that would prohibit drugs used for medication abortions in South Dakota.

The House Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 1208 in a 7-6 vote. It will next be discussed on the floor of the house.

Its primary sponsor is Rep. Steve Haugaard (R, Sioux Falls), who has also introduced a resolution for a constitutional amendment that redefines the start of life in South Dakota.

The ACLU of South Dakota issued a statement opposing the bill, saying it prohibits a safe, standard method of terminating a pregnancy, and that it “unnecessary restrictions for people accessing essential medical care.”

Gov. Kristi Noem recently issued an executive order making medication abortion drugs harder to access, but that rule has been put on hold until courts sort out a lawsuit against it filed by the ACLU.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
The Yankton community is rallying around one of their own this weekend.
Saturday benefit in Yankton to help Broer family with medical expenses
Sioux Falls Police took one person into custody Tuesday evening after a standoff on the east...
Sioux Falls standoff ends with one person in custody
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them

Latest News

Marty Jackley, left, and Gov. Kristi Noem
Former political rivals Noem & Jackley endorse each other for upcoming elections
Aftermath of a 2-semi crash on I-29 near Beresford on Feb. 17
Portion of I-29 near Beresford temporarily closed following 2-semi crash
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities searching for man missing along Missouri River near Yankton
Noem
Noem speaks on Haugaard’s anti-abortion bill, critical race theory and marijuana