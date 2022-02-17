South Dakota House committee advances bill banning medication abortion drugs

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A legislative panel has advanced a bill that would prohibit drugs used for medication abortions in South Dakota.

The House Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday passed House Bill 1208 in a 7-6 vote. It will next be discussed on the floor of the house.

Its primary sponsor is Rep. Steve Haugaard (R, Sioux Falls), who has also introduced a resolution for a constitutional amendment that redefines the start of life in South Dakota.

The ACLU of South Dakota issued a statement opposing the bill, saying it prohibits a safe, standard method of terminating a pregnancy, and that it “unnecessary restrictions for people accessing essential medical care.”

Gov. Kristi Noem recently issued an executive order making medication abortion drugs harder to access, but that rule has been put on hold until courts sort out a lawsuit against it filed by the ACLU.

