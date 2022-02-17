South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone

Avera Medical Minute
By Sam Wright
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota has been a popular filming location for dozens of movies utilizing iconic landmarks like Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, or the wide-open spaces that represent the state. South Dakota has also been primed with actors with roles in Dances with Wolves, Forrest Gump, The Last of the Mohicans, and Wind River to name a few. Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current roster of South Dakota stars making an impact on the entertainment industry. He says his career began when he was cast as Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull for a couple of documentary dramas, the Netflix series House of Cards, and Hell on Wheels.

Mo says he is thankful to meet Taylor Sheridan, the creator of the Paramount Network television drama Yellowstone. Mo plays a character that shares his name and serves as an assistant to Chairman Thomas Rainwater who is played Gil Birmingham. With a cast comprised of Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and many more, Mo had a feeling this was primed to explode. Even as a viewer he says he gets lost in the detailed plot developments of all the characters.

“When I start watching the show, I forgot I was even involved,” he jokingly said. “It was in the back of my mind, but there are so many amazing storylines with each individual that you get caught up in them. It’s a great show to be a fan of.”

The South Dakota star is also a huge fan of his home state and is proud of where he comes from. When he is not in production, he is usually fulfilling his passion for riding horses and taking care of cattle by working on a ranch; however, he has been called to the set for another developing project. The Redeemer, written and directed by Myles Clohessy, aims to illustrate the American West. There is no release date just yet.

