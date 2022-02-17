South Dakota residents get double the free COVID-19 tests

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota residents may have already received free at-home COVID-19 tests from both federal and state sources.

In December, the Biden administration announced it bought 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to be distributed amongst Americans. Then on Thursday, the South Dakota Department of Health announced it has completed its statewide distribution of one million COVID-19 at-home tests.

“We have delivered on the Governor’s promise to distribute one million free COVID-19 home test kits to state residents,” said Joan Adam, Interim Health Secretary. “We are thankful for Governor Noem’s support in this herculean effort to ensure all South Dakotans remain strong and healthy.”

On Jan. 7, Governor Noem announced the procurement of one million Flowflex® COVID-19 antigen home tests to be distributed free of charge to state residents. Residents can also order Vault Health® test kits, which have been available for over a year through the SD-DOH website.

Flowflex® COVID-19 antigen tests can be done at home in as little as 15 minutes. Antigen tests are reliable, and if you receive a positive result, stay home. You do not need to confirm the result through a healthcare provider or report it to the Department of Health. Residents with a positive test result are encouraged to follow the CDC’s isolation guidance.

South Dakota residents can find these tests at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, county courthouses, airports, food banks, and other publicly accessible locations. Residents should call ahead to confirm availability at locations near them. Those wishing to travel internationally and/or those who must show proof of a PCR laboratory negative test can still request a Vault Health® at-home test here.

For more information and the latest resources, visit doh.sd.gov/covid/.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.