Veteran Brandon Knight is enjoying his role helping other with the Skyforce

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Skyforce are sure glad to have some of their top players back after stints in the NBA. In particular, Brandon Knight who’s been in the show for much of his career.

Because of that he brings something to the Developmental League that is very important to the younger players. And he hopes his experience in the NBA can be helpful to the young a talented teammates who are trying to get there as well.

But he’s also careful in how he approaches that responsibility. Brandon says, ”I pick and choose my times. You don’t want to sit and talk about everything where they drown you out . But it’s been cool. These guys keep me young, they keep me fresh. Just the chance to talk to them from time to time. For me it’s just about building them up. I try to build them up as much as I can when I have a chance to, but if there’s anything I see that can help them be a pro, I’m going to be there and provide that to them.”

Knight spent one year at Kentucky before turning pro and has played almost 500 games in the NBA. And he’s like a coach on the floor which helps Kasib Powell in his rookie season as the bench boss...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.