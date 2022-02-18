Avera Medical Minute
Augie wrestlers fall to 2nd-ranked St. Cloud at Elmen Center

Huskies win despite a pair of overtime wins for Vikings on home mat
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Augustana wrestling fell to No. 2 St. Cloud State in the regular-season finale on Thursday night. This is the first loss in the NSIC for the Vikings and they end the regular season with an 8-1 conference record and 8-4 record overall. Augustana finishes the regular season second in the NSIC. The dual was a winner-take-all competition as both squads entered the finale with unbeaten records in the conference.

The dual started at 149 pounds with Hunter Burnett getting the win in overtime. Burnett’s two takedowns and one escape point were enough to move him past Nolan Throne of St. Cloud State and earn three team points in the victory.

At 165 pounds, Miles Fitzgerald notched a victory over No. 12 Devin Donovan of St. Cloud State. Fitzgerald, also winning in overtime, logged two takedowns and three escapes for his 18th win of the season overall and eighth win in dual action.

Head coach Jason Reitmeier has logged eight conference wins with the Vikings this season, marking the most conference wins in a single season for Reitmeier.

Full Results

125: Paxton Creese (SCSU) over Jaxson Rohman (AUG) (Dec 4-0)

133: Garrett Vos (SCSU) over (AUG) (For.)

141: Joey Bianchini (SCSU) over (AUG) (For.)

149: Hunter Burnett (AUG) over Nick Novak (SCSU) (SV-1 5-3)

157: Anthony Herrera (SCSU) over Tyler Wagener (AUG) (Dec 5-3)

165: Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) over Devin Donovan (SCSU) (SV-1 7-5)

174: Dominic Murphy (SCSU) over Cade Mueller (AUG) (Dec 4-3)

184: William Pitzner (SCSU) over Kolby Kost (AUG) (Dec 12-5)

197: Noah Ryan (SCSU) over Daniel Bishop (AUG) (Dec 5-3) 2

85: Kameron Teacher (SCSU) over Steven Hajas (AUG) (Dec 7-4)

Up Next

Augustana travels to Moorhead, Minnesota, next weekend for the NCAA Super Five Regional tournament hosted by MSU Moorhead. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Match recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

