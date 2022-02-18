DJ Stewart scores 30, but Skyforce have 5-game win streak snapped by Vipers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A 44-point third quarter proved to guide the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a 127-117 victory over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Thursday night to snap a five-game home winning streak at the Sanford Pentagon.

DJ Stewart tied a career-high with 30 points on 12-20 FGA and seven rebounds. Miami HEAT two-way player Javonte Smart (21 points on 8-19 FGA and five assists) posted his seventh-straight game of 20-plus points scored. Smart has had five-plus assists in three-of-four games, as well.

The Vipers (12-5) took a 60-56 lead at halftime behind 12 points and seven rebounds from Mfiondu Kabengele. He posted 20 points in the victory for RGV.

Sioux Falls (7-11) was outscored by 22 points in the third quarter, as Houston Rockets assignee Daishen Nix had eight of his 15 points in the third quarter alone. Nix added eight assists for RGV.

The Skyforce outscored the Vipers 39-23 in the fourth quarter, while shooting 57.7 percent (15-26 FGA). Smart scored 11 in the period on 4-9 FGA and added three assists in the period while helping Sioux Falls cut the lead down to six points.

Sam Thompson posted a season-high 17 points on 6-11 FGA and two rebounds for the Skyforce. Mario Chalmers added 16 points and eight assists. Chalmers has three-straight games of six-or-more assists.

Gerald Green led the way for RGV, scoring 23 points on 7-14 FGA and 11 rebounds. Rockets two-way player Trevelin Queen had 18 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

Sioux Falls travels to Oklahoma City to face the Blue on Tuesday at 7:00 PM CST. The Vipers face the Texas Legends on Wednesday at 7:00 PM CST, as well.

Game recap courtesy SF Skyforce

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.