First Timer Ninja Competition teaching kids a new sport

By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 605 Ninja located in the Western Mall in Sioux Falls will be holding its ‘First-Timer Competition’ this Saturday night with kids ages 6-14 competing in the challenge.

The First-Timer Competition is a way for kids to try out a ninja challenge for their very first time.

“It’s designed to teach people how to compete because it’s a new sport so it’s a low-pressure setting so they can learn what it’s like to be in a real competition but it will be and feel like a real competition,” General Manager Lacy Steinberg said.

While some kids may be initially nervous about trying out the ninja-style obstacle course most come to love it.

“At first it’s really hard but then it gets a lot easier after you get over the nerves it’s a lot of fun,” Ninja and Silks Expert Aleah Steinberg said.

605 ninja holds several competitions throughout the year with different skill levels featuring kids and adults challenges alike, but no two competitions are the same.

“One very important thing in this sport is when you go to a competition you never know what the obstacles are going to be so here at 605 Ninja every week we refresh our obstacles so there is always something new to train on,” Ninja Coach Jason Steinberg said.

Getting to continuously try new courses helps many kids at the 605 Ninja gym to grow in their abilities.

“We’ve had kids go from barely hanging on a ring or only able to complete one thing to being able to do all the obstacles in here,” Lacy said.

605 Ninja also offers lessons as well as open gyms for anyone looking to learn some ninja skills.

For more information click here.

