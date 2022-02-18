Great Bear Ski Valley to open later on Friday and announce holiday schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Bear Ski Valley will open later than they normally do on Friday, Feb. 18th, and they have altered their hours for the holiday weekend.

Due to the forecasted wind gusts, Great Bear will be opening at 5 pm on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. They have also decided to extend their hours on Saturday, Feb 19 through Monday, Feb 21 for the holiday weekend.

Great Bear will be open regular hours Feb. 17: 3 to 9 pm for skiing & snowboarding, 4 to 8 pm for tubing.

For more info and updated trail status, greatbearpark.com or give them a call at 367-4309 for the most up-to-date information.

