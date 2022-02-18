Hartford to break ground on first cannabis dispensary “Hometown Budz”

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new cannabis dispensary will soon break ground in the eastern South Dakota community of Hartford.

“Hometown Budz,” a franchise of Boulder, Colorado-based Unity Rd., will break ground on Friday, February 25th.

The new dispensary will be located at 404 West Opal Lane in Hartford.

B.J. Olson and his business partner, Adam Jorgensen will open and operate the 2,500 square foot facility that is said to include state-of-the-art security and vault to safely secure all cannabis products.

The facility is expected to be open to the public in late Spring/Early Summer 2022.

