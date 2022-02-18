Avera Medical Minute
Jewelry store, Lovisa, coming to the Empire Mall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lovisa is expected to come to Sioux Falls’ Empire Mall this summer.

Lovisa offers an extensive line of jewelry products that are brilliantly affordable and take inspiration from worldwide couture runways and current street-style fashions.

With 150 new designs delivered to stores each week, Lovisa makes it simple and fun to change up your look as trends evolve.

According to a press release, the store will be located across from Altar’d State.

See The Empire Mall website for more information.

