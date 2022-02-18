Kevin O’Connell is motivated to lead the Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings announced yesterday that they had hired Kevin O’Connell as the team’s 10th head coach in franchise history.

The Rams offensive coordinator is young, energetic, innovative and should be a great compliment to their new GM who is all of those things as well.

Today he told the media how excited he is for this new challenge. ”I think it’s important to have a relentless passion to teach, lead and motivate. Because that’s what we are in the truest form, we’re teachers and motivators and leaders. And then if we’re able to connect with our players they become the same and everything can take off from there,” says O’Connell.

O’Connell will have plenty of weapons to work with with Cook, Jefferson and Thielen. And Kirk Cousins has certainly put up big numbers while in Minnesota as well.

