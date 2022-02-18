Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Kevin O’Connell is motivated to lead the Vikings

Vikings new head coach meets the press
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Vikings announced yesterday that they had hired Kevin O’Connell as the team’s 10th head coach in franchise history.

The Rams offensive coordinator is young, energetic, innovative and should be a great compliment to their new GM who is all of those things as well.

Today he told the media how excited he is for this new challenge. ”I think it’s important to have a relentless passion to teach, lead and motivate. Because that’s what we are in the truest form, we’re teachers and motivators and leaders. And then if we’re able to connect with our players they become the same and everything can take off from there,” says O’Connell.

O’Connell will have plenty of weapons to work with with Cook, Jefferson and Thielen. And Kirk Cousins has certainly put up big numbers while in Minnesota as well.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone

Latest News

Reimersma leads Augie past USF as Vikings clinch NSIC title
Augustana men clinch regular season NSIC title with 20 point win at USF
Jacks win Easley over Leathernecks and clinch Summit League regular season title
SDSU men clinch the Summit League regular season title
Augustana wrestlers fall to #2 St. Cloud State at Elmen Center
Augie wrestlers fall to 2nd-ranked St. Cloud at Elmen Center
Archambault and Perrot-Hunt lead Coyotes to lob-sided win over St. Thomas
USD men roll St. Thomas behind Archambault and Perrot-Hunt’s big games
USF women defeat Augustana 69-62 at Stewart Center for season sweep
USF women defeat Augustana 69-62 at Stewart Center