Mitchell’s Tronnes Foundation donates ice hockey sleds to give kids an opportunity on the ice

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In January, Team USA Paralympian Chris Douglas, who is from Minot, ND, came to Mitchell SD to lead a clinic and take part in a scrimmage against the Lightning, a team comprised of ice hockey sled members.

The Tronnes Foundation out of Mitchell donated two ice hockey sleds to help get more kids involved in the sport and a way to make sure every kid has the opportunity to play sports.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Sam Tastad takes us to Mitchell and has the story.

