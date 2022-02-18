Mitchell's Tronnes Foundation donates ice hockey sleds to give kids an opportunity on the ice.

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In January, Team USA Paralympian Chris Douglas, who is from Minot, ND, came to Mitchell SD to lead a clinic and take part in a scrimmage against the Lightning, a team comprised of ice hockey sled members.

The Tronnes Foundation out of Mitchell donated two ice hockey sleds to help get more kids involved in the sport and a way to make sure every kid has the opportunity to play sports.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Sam Tastad takes us to Mitchell and has the story.

