Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Adolescent sexual assault victim in Sioux Falls

Papy Harerimana
Papy Harerimana(Minnehaha County Sheriffs)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a sexual assault case involving an adolescent girl that happened on Thursday.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the assault happened in a central Sioux Falls home.

The suspect, 42-year-old Papy Harerimana, from Sioux Falls, allegedly pushed the 18-year-old victim against a wall and pressed his arm into her throat while he groped her.

Clemens says the victim was able to get away from Harerimana and called the police.

According to the police report, the victim and Harerimana knew each other prior to the assault.

Officers arrested Harerimana for aggravated assault and sexual contact without consent.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner
Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Aftermath of a 2-semi crash on I-29 near Beresford on Feb. 17
Portion of I-29 near Beresford temporarily closed following 2-semi crash

Latest News

Sioux Falls Police and SWAT have responded to a situation at a central Sioux Falls house.
Expert gives police mental health tips to avoid unlawful acts
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities find missing man along Missouri River
605 Ninja located in the Western Mall in Sioux Falls will be holding its first timer...
First Timer Ninja Competition teaching kids a new sport
Sioux Empire on Tap
Sioux Empire on Tap takes place Saturday