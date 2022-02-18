SDSU men clinch the Summit League regular season title

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men improved to 15-0 in conference play and 24-4 overall Thursday night with a convincing 91-66 win over Western Illinois. In doing so, they clinched the regular season crown in the Summit League.

The Jackrabbits shot 64% for the game in the victory and were led in scoring by Douglas Wilson with 21 points. Baylor Scheierman and Charlie Easley each had 19 points for SDSU which hosts St. Thomas on Saturday at Frost Arena. Easley was 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point line and the jacks made 55% of their shots from deep.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.