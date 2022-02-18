Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU men clinch the Summit League regular season title

Jackrabbits still perfect in Summit league with 15th win
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State men improved to 15-0 in conference play and 24-4 overall Thursday night with a convincing 91-66 win over Western Illinois. In doing so, they clinched the regular season crown in the Summit League.

The Jackrabbits shot 64% for the game in the victory and were led in scoring by Douglas Wilson with 21 points. Baylor Scheierman and Charlie Easley each had 19 points for SDSU which hosts St. Thomas on Saturday at Frost Arena. Easley was 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point line and the jacks made 55% of their shots from deep.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone

Latest News

Reimersma leads Augie past USF as Vikings clinch NSIC title
Augustana men clinch regular season NSIC title with 20 point win at USF
Augustana wrestlers fall to #2 St. Cloud State at Elmen Center
Augie wrestlers fall to 2nd-ranked St. Cloud at Elmen Center
Archambault and Perrot-Hunt lead Coyotes to lob-sided win over St. Thomas
USD men roll St. Thomas behind Archambault and Perrot-Hunt’s big games
USF women defeat Augustana 69-62 at Stewart Center for season sweep
USF women defeat Augustana 69-62 at Stewart Center