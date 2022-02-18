Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club celebrates Olympic Games

Every Olympic cycle, figure skating takes the spotlight across the country. That excitement is not different in South Dakota.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Olympic cycle, figure skating takes the spotlight across the country. That excitement is not different in South Dakota, as the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club appreciates their sport making the headlines.

“Ice sports in general aren’t really thought of, like curling, figure skating, hockey. So it’s really great that the Winter Olympics bring some momentum and some spotlight towards us, and inspires the girls.” said SFFSC Director Riley Block.

The club knows that it’s an opportunity to help grow their membership, and they anticipate more interest following the games.

“That’s something that we’re kind of expecting and preparing for, as we go into our next session of Learn To Skate. We’re hoping to see kind of an influx of skaters joining our program.” said SFFSC Learn To Skate and Aspire Coordinator Lillian Derynck.

Club members say it’s exciting to see the best in the sport take center ice during the games.

“It inspires not only us that are already members, already in the club, but also inspires other girls or boys who want to join the club or get into figure skating as well.” said club member Harper Gillis.

Block said though that not all of the attention is positive. The scandals around this cycle’s competition on doping can cast a negative light on the sport. But they use it as a learning lesson for their skaters on good sportsmanship.

“It’s really unfortunate to watch something that could potentially tarnish the sport, or tarnish it’s reputation. This is a sport, we are athletes, and we want to be considered as so. We always train our athletes that this is a sport where if you fall, you actually physically have to get back up, and then go and do it again.” said Block.

The club hopes to continue to grow the sport in Sioux Falls all the time, not just every four years.

“It’s a sport that I think not a lot of people even know that we have in Sioux Falls. We love to have the publicity during the Olympic season, but have skaters join our program all the time.” said Derynck.

More information on the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner
Alfred Eagledeer
Police report Tuesday’s Sioux Falls standoff ends with two people in custody
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
The Yankton community is rallying around one of their own this weekend.
Saturday benefit in Yankton to help Broer family with medical expenses

Latest News

Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club celebrates Olympic Games
Mitchell's Tronnes Foundation donates ice hockey sleds to give kids an opportunity on the ice.
Mitchell’s Tronnes Foundation donates ice hockey sleds to give kids an opportunity on the ice
Mitchell's Tronnes Foundation donates ice hockey sleds to give kids an opportunity on the ice.
Mitchell's Tronnes Foundation donates ice hockey sleds to give kids an opportunity on the ice
Hartford to break ground on first cannabis dispensary “Hometown Budz”