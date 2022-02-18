Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club celebrates Olympic Games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Olympic cycle, figure skating takes the spotlight across the country. That excitement is not different in South Dakota, as the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club appreciates their sport making the headlines.

“Ice sports in general aren’t really thought of, like curling, figure skating, hockey. So it’s really great that the Winter Olympics bring some momentum and some spotlight towards us, and inspires the girls.” said SFFSC Director Riley Block.

The club knows that it’s an opportunity to help grow their membership, and they anticipate more interest following the games.

“That’s something that we’re kind of expecting and preparing for, as we go into our next session of Learn To Skate. We’re hoping to see kind of an influx of skaters joining our program.” said SFFSC Learn To Skate and Aspire Coordinator Lillian Derynck.

Club members say it’s exciting to see the best in the sport take center ice during the games.

“It inspires not only us that are already members, already in the club, but also inspires other girls or boys who want to join the club or get into figure skating as well.” said club member Harper Gillis.

Block said though that not all of the attention is positive. The scandals around this cycle’s competition on doping can cast a negative light on the sport. But they use it as a learning lesson for their skaters on good sportsmanship.

“It’s really unfortunate to watch something that could potentially tarnish the sport, or tarnish it’s reputation. This is a sport, we are athletes, and we want to be considered as so. We always train our athletes that this is a sport where if you fall, you actually physically have to get back up, and then go and do it again.” said Block.

The club hopes to continue to grow the sport in Sioux Falls all the time, not just every four years.

“It’s a sport that I think not a lot of people even know that we have in Sioux Falls. We love to have the publicity during the Olympic season, but have skaters join our program all the time.” said Derynck.

More information on the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club can be found here.

