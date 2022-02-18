Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota Highway Patrol report 50mph winds causing issues

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol caution drivers- current high winds are causing issues.

A tweet from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows a semi-truck on its side in a ditch off of South Dakota Highway 25 in Day County as they caution drivers to drive safely.

