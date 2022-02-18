South Dakota Highway Patrol report 50mph winds causing issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol caution drivers- current high winds are causing issues.

A tweet from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows a semi-truck on its side in a ditch off of South Dakota Highway 25 in Day County as they caution drivers to drive safely.

CAUTION ⚠️ HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES:

Wind gusts over 50 mph are causing issues! This picture was taken at South Dakota Highway 25 in Day County. #DriveSafeSD pic.twitter.com/oaEsj95KU5 — South Dakota Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) February 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.