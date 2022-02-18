USF women defeat Augustana 69-62 at Stewart Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Krystal Carlson scored 17 points while JeMae Nichols had her career-first double-double and Sydney White added 15 points as the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (15-11, 10-9 NSIC) secured a season sweep of their city rivals Augustana (12-10, 8-10 NSIC) after a 69-62 win Thursday (Feb. 17) at the Stewart Center.

With the victory, the Cougar assured themselves of a first-round home playoff game in the NSIC Sanford Health Tournament. USF, which swept the season series with the Vikings, stands 10-9 in the South and 15-11 overall. The Cougars will close the regular season on the road at Wayne State on Saturday at 3:30 pm in Wayne, Neb.

”Overall, the big thing was we had to find out who we were. All week we were prepping for a good team in Augustana. The big thing is that we were tough. I think as the game went on and we found ourselves. We had some freshmen step up and Krystal Carlson had a big game,” said Traphagen, who earned his 266th career win with the victory. “I just thought we got downhill tonight. Syd White sparked us. It wasn’t a thing of beauty for either team. But in rivalry games that is the way things go and I am glad we were on the right end of things tonight,” he said.

Carlson, who was honored with fellow seniors Kiara James and Danielle Schaub, had a team-high 17 points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal. She hit 7-of-11 field goals and was 3-of-4 at the foul time. Nichols had her best game at USF with career-highs in points with 15, rebounds with 12, and assists with six. She also had three steals and a career-high with three blocks in 28 minutes on the floor. USF also had a big game from Sydney White off the bench. The sophomore from Andover, Minn., had 15 points, four rebounds, and an assist. She knocked in a pair of triples in four attempts along with making 5-of-6 foul shots. USF also had a solid game from freshman guard Brecli Honner who also had a career-high with 11 points while grabbing three rebounds and dishing three assists. She was 4-of-5 from the floor and hit her only three-point shot with 2-of-2 at the foul line. In addition, Madison Birnbaum, who made her first career start, had seven points, including a pair of threes, along with two rebounds, a steal, and a block. While the Vikings held a 30-to-24 edge in the paint and a 17-to-8 mark on second-chance points, USF took advantage on the break with a 16-0 advantage and had a huge margin of points off the bench with a 28-to-7 differential. The Cougars finished 24-of-60 from the field for 40 percent and knocked down 6-of-16 from three-point range while making 15-of-21 free throws. The Cougars lost the rebound battle, 42-to-38, but after some early turnover problems settled down with just 16 for the game. Augustana had 19 points from Aislinn Duffy and a double of 14 points and 13 rebounds from Jennifer Aadland. The Vikings hit 25-of-67 field goals for 37.3 percent but just 4-of-21 from three-pointers for 19 percent. AU was 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent.

Scoring Summary --By closing on a 10-2 run, the Vikings took an 18-12 lead after one quarter. USF was 5-of-11 for 45.5 percent and missed its only two three-pointers but was hurt by seven turnovers. Carlson led USF with seven points.Early in the first quarter, USF jumped to an 8-5 lead after two baskets from Carlson and one by Nichols and Olivia Gamoke. Carlson added a third basket for a 10-8 lead. With a three from Lauren Sees, AU had an 11-10 lead. Then, the Vikings had a closing 7-2 run for an 18-12 lead at the quarter break.In the second quarter, USF rallied back to draw within one by halftime by outscoring AU, 15-10. USF was just 6-of-19 in the quarter for 31.6 percent but hit 3-of-9 from the three-point range. By halftime, USF and Augustana both had 25 rebounds. AU was 5-of-14 in the second quarter for just 35.7 percent.USF opened on a 5-0 run, including a basket from Nichols to cut the deficit to one (18-17) at the 7:27 mark. With 6:34 left, White hit a triple to tie the game at 20. A three from Honner helped USD to a 24-23 lead with 4:36 to play. A late basket by the Vikings gave them a 28-27 advantage at the break.In the third quarter, USF secured a 16-13 advantage to take a 43-41 lead. USF hit on 7-of-18 field goals and was 2-of-4 from three-point range as they retook the lead. AU was only 5-of-17 for 29.4 percent and 1-of-6 from three-point range. USF grabbed a two-point lead at 30-28 after a three-pointer by Birnbaum and then took a 32-28 advantage on Carlson’s jumper at the 7:48 mark. A three-pointer plus a driving lay-up by Nichols gave USF a nine-point lead (37-28) with 6:22 on the clock. After the Vikings cut USF’s lead to 37-34, the Cougars scored twice in a row as Honner hit a turnaround jumper just outside the paint and Nichols converted a lay-up off a fast break for a 41-34 lead (2:08). AU closed on a 7-2 run to draw within 43-41 when Duffy’s three-pointer was true.In the highest-scoring quarter of the game, USF outpointed the Vikings, 26-21, to earn the win. USF was 6-of-12 from the field for 50 percent and made its only three-pointer while converting 13-of-16 foul shots. AU was 8-of-15 for 53.3 percent and hit a triple in four attempts but was only 4-of-9 from the foul line.In the fourth quarter, the Cougars opened up a 51-43 lead after White hit a triple and then converted two foul shots after being fouled on the break. Later (5:18), Nichols made two foul shots for a 55-47 advantage. From that point, the closest the Vikings would get was six points (66-61) with under 30 seconds to play. However, USF converted 3-of-4 foul shots to hold off the Vikings and earn its 11th win in the series between the schools in the DII era.

