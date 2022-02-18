Windy, a few Flurries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Advisory will be in effect across most of the region until 6 p.m. in the north and until 7 p.m. in the south. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph will be possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for northeastern South Dakota until 6 p.m. A few flurries will move through causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

We’re going to be warmer across the region today. Highs will range from the upper 30s and low 40s in the north to the low 50s out west. It will be windy across the region, however. Wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph will be possible, so make sure you’re hanging on to your hats! There’s a slight chance for a few sprinkles and flurries across the region, as well. Colder air will spill into the region tonight causing lows to fall into the single digits with northern parts of the region possibly dropping below zero.

Saturday will be nice with breezy conditions and temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s once again. We’re tracking a storm system that will move into the area starting Sunday night and continuing into the beginning of next week. Much of Sunday will be quiet, but the snow will begin to arrive that night in western South Dakota.

Monday and Tuesday will look to be the first snowfall event impacting our region in a few weeks. While it’s still a little early to nail down the track of the storm and exact snowfall totals, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a few inches of fresh snow across parts of the region, especially up to the north. Stick with your Dakota News Now First Alert Weather team as we track this storm over the weekend!

