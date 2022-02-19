BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt & Harrisburg roll while Lincoln upsets Jefferson
Top-ranked Riders win 28th straight game
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The push for the postseason is on in AA boys basketball.
Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:
-#1 Roosevelt’s 66-40 victory over Washington (the Riders’ 28th consecutive win)
-Lincoln’s 73-64 win at #5 Jefferson
-Harrisburg doubling up Spearfish 74-37
