Breezy Conditions Through the Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Temperatures were going the wrong way on our Friday as a strong cold front swept through the region. The front also brought strong winds and some very light precipitation. The winds will be a factor over the weekend but the main story will be an incoming storm system set to bring the first decent snow to the region in quite sometime.

TODAY: A warm front will be pushing through the region. An area of cloud cover will sweep through from west to east throughout the day, but we’ll see a good amount of sunshine. Along with that, winds will increase out of the S at 15-30 mph with higher gusts expected. A WIND ADVISORY is in place for the Buffalo Ridge from noon to midnight. Highs will range from the 30s east to the 50s and low 60s west.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mainly clear with the breezy conditions continuing as winds remain out of the S and SW at 10-25 mph, but winds gradually shift to the W by sunrise ahead of a cold front. Lows remain in the 20s and 30s, so a very mild night ahead.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will be more prevalent for the southern areas with more clouds north as the cold front sweeps south. Winds shift to the N and NW at 10-25 mph. Highs range from the 30s to low 40s north with 50s and 60s south, but temperatures will fall as the front sweeps through. By the afternoon, Aberdeen will be down around 20 degrees, 40s in Pierre and Brookings but still in the 50s in Sioux Falls and Mitchell.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow will begin to move in across northern South Dakota as the next storm system moves in. The snow will become a little heavy at times overnight. The best chance for snow will be north of a Philip to Brookings line. Lows range from around -5 north to the low teens south. Winds will also be strong out of the N and NE at 15-25 mph, so blowing snow will be an issue.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Snow will be likely through the day Monday and continuing into Tuesday. The bulk of the snow will be to the north Monday, but will shift southeast Monday night into Tuesday before ending areawide Tuesday evening. Winds will remain strong out of the N and NE, so blowing and drifting snow will be likely. Travel will be an issue so keep that in mind if you have any travel plans. Not only will we deal with the snow and wind, but it’s going to be very cold as well. Highs will only be in the single digits above and below with some teens southeast Monday. Lows drop well below zero, and WIND CHILL ALERTS will be certainly needed.

SNOW TOTALS: Totals will be heaviest along and north of Highway 14, where 6-12 inches is expected. Places like Sioux Falls, Worthington and Mitchell are looking at 4-8″ with 3-6″ for places like Winner and Yankton. **THIS STILL COULD CHANGE, so stay up to date with the First Alert Weather Team.**

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Dangerously cold temperatures will linger Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the single digits above and below with lows in the teens and 20s below. Cloud cover will remain persistent as well Wednesday and Thursday with some light snow possible Wednesday night and Thursday for the southeastern hometowns. Sunshine returns in full force and rebounding temperatures will be the story heading into the final weekend of February.

