“Corks and Collars” taking place Saturday night benefiting the Sioux Empire Pit Rescue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the biggest fundraisers throughout the year for Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is taking place Saturday and it’s called “Corks and Collars.”

On the day of the event, tickets can only be purchased at the door, and plenty will still be available. The event takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls.

Volunteer, Ashley Bartholomaus, joined Dakota News Now to explain how significant this event is for their organization.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.