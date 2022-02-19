Avera Medical Minute
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing

Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner tortured her son for stealing.
By Erik Avanier
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Police in Jacksonville, Florida, are investigating what they say is a horrific case of child abuse after a couple was accused of torturing the woman’s son as punishment for stealing.

Police arrested and charged Nicole Bennett, 36, and Ronald McKinney, 46, with child abuse after police say the pair went too far while punishing Bennett’s young teenage son for stealing.

McKinney is accused of punching the boy in the face and chest.

Bennett is accused of forcing her son to place his hands inside a hot oven while police say she beat him with a baseball bat. The boy told police he was even forced to place his hands on the hot metal interior side of the oven door for 10 seconds, and that McKinney pressed one of his hands to the door.

After being battered and burned, police say the boy was forced to sleep outside on the front patio overnight and wasn’t allowed back into the house until the following morning.

While it’s still unclear what Bennett told police, McKinney reportedly told investigators that he punched the boy in the chest but says he never touched his face or pressed the boy’s hand onto a hot oven door.

Bennett’s bail is set for close to $1 million. McKinney’s is at $500,000.

