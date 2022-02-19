Host Brandon Valley dominates Region 2A Tournament
Lynx qualify all 14 of their wrestlers for State Tournament
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament starts next week at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls the Brandon Valley Lynx will be heavy favorites to repeat as Class A Champions.
A point they hammered home on Friday by dominating the Region 2A Tournament in their gymnasium.
The Lynx qualified all 14 of their wrestlers for state, with ten winning region championships, to help the Lynx score 311 points and breeze to the tournament title.
Click on the video viewer above for highlights! Full team and individual results are listed below:
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Hudson Cisar of Sf Lincoln
- 4th Place - Kanin Klentz of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place - Parker Kisch of Yankton
- 6th Place - Grant Larson of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 30-4, So. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 34-8, So. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Hudson Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 31-21, 8th. over Kanin Klentz (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-27, 7th. (Fall 2:00)
5th Place Match
- Parker Kisch (Yankton) 14-10, Fr. over Grant Larson (Lennox) 19-23, 7th. (Dec 5-3)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Emory Johnson of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox
- 5th Place - Turner Gordon of Sf Lincoln
- 6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Sf Washington
1st Place Match
- Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 33-3, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 30-13, Fr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
- Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 29-20, So. over Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 28-21, 8th. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Turner Gordon (Sf Lincoln) 12-4, So. over Forfeit Forfeit (Sf Washington) 16-23, So. (For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln
- 4th Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Collin Patrick of Yankton
- 6th Place - Jack Aashiem of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 37-8, Jr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 20-10, Jr. (Inj. 4:31)
3rd Place Match
- Eliot Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 34-21, So. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 15-21, 7th. (Fall 0:32)
5th Place Match
- Collin Patrick (Yankton) 17-25, Sr. over Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 14-22, Fr. (MD 11-1)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 4th Place - Bentley Williams of Sf Lincoln
- 5th Place - Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 6th Place - Stuart Parsons of Sf Washington
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 44-4, Jr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 27-13, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 26-16, So. over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 42-15, So. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
- Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 21-23, 8th. over Stuart Parsons (Sf Washington) 11-16, Jr. (Fall 4:10)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 3rd Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Dawson Wallen of Sf Lincoln
- 5th Place - Will Pavlish of Yankton
- 6th Place - Joshua George of Sf Washington
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 18-3, Jr. over Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 39-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
- Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 26-13, Sr. over Dawson Wallen (Sf Lincoln) 36-28, So. (SV-1 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Will Pavlish (Yankton) 17-12, Sr. over Joshua George (Sf Washington) 10-18, Sr. (Dec 11-8)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Connor Peterson of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Blessing Taniah of Sf Washington
- 5th Place - Paul McGlone of Yankton
- 6th Place - Greyson Deelstra of Sf Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 44-0, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 25-12, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (19-2))
3rd Place Match
- Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 17-12, Fr. over Blessing Taniah (Sf Washington) 31-11, Sr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Paul McGlone (Yankton) 13-12, Sr. over Greyson Deelstra (Sf Lincoln) 10-25, 7th. (Fall 2:39)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 3rd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Lane Knutson of Sf Washington
- 5th Place - Evan Nelson of Yankton
- 6th Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 33-12, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 34-9, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 28-8, So. over Lane Knutson (Sf Washington) 15-10, Fr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Evan Nelson (Yankton) 9-13, Sr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 5-11, Jr. (Fall 4:53)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Rollie French of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sf Lincoln
- 6th Place - Kayden Clark of Sf Washington
1st Place Match
- Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 21-16, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 22-14, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 30-21, Jr. over Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 21-21, So. (MD 11-1)
5th Place Match
- Francisco Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 24-23, Jr. over Kayden Clark (Sf Washington) 6-21, Sr. (Fall 3:18)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Sabren Bortnem of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Asher Eidem of Sf Washington
- 4th Place - Jensen Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place - Lake Kistner of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Jaxon Heine of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 43-8, So. over Sabren Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 2-5, Sr. (Fall 1:06)
3rd Place Match
- Asher Eidem (Sf Washington) 31-17, Sr. over Jensen Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 9-27, So. (Fall 1:22)
5th Place Match
- Lake Kistner (Dakota Valley) 7-20, Jr. over Jaxon Heine (Vermillion) 4-18, So. (Dec 7-3)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Tae Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Colin Horrocks of Harrisburg
- 4th Place - Zander Eidem of Sf Washington
- 5th Place - Isaiah Hoffman of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place - Jackson Conway of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 39-8, Jr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Colin Horrocks (Harrisburg) 34-21, Sr. over Zander Eidem (Sf Washington) 12-25, Fr. (Fall 3:43)
5th Place Match
- Isaiah Hoffman (Dakota Valley) 4-17, Fr. over Jackson Conway (Yankton) 14-24, Sr. (Fall 1:27)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of Sf Lincoln
- 4th Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place - Ethan Kerkhove of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Brodey Ballinger of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 44-5, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 38-12, Sr. (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match
- Bryce Kwiecinski (Sf Lincoln) 42-18, Sr. over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-21, Jr. (Fall 1:47)
5th Place Match
- Ethan Kerkhove (Vermillion) 4-9, So. over Brodey Ballinger (Dakota Valley) 12-21, Sr. (DQ)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox
- 4th Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place - Connor Mattson of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Kishmar Eberline of Sf Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 37-3, Sr. over Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 26-5, Jr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 31-8, Jr. over Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-14, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 16-20, So. over Kishmar Eberline (Sf Lincoln) 11-7, Fr. (Inj. 1:40)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place - Abraham Myers of Sf Washington
- 4th Place - Ethan Husser of Sf Lincoln
- 5th Place - Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Roz Baylor of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 43-4, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 25-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sf Washington) 35-14, Jr. over Ethan Husser (Sf Lincoln) 29-13, Sr. (MD 12-3)
5th Place Match
- Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-23, Jr. over Roz Baylor (Vermillion) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:30)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 3rd Place - Elliott Renville of Sf Lincoln
- 4th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
- 5th Place - Chris Wirth of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place - Gabe Beman of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 44-0, So. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 0:23)
3rd Place Match
- Elliott Renville (Sf Lincoln) 36-16, Jr. over Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 25-9, Sr. (Fall 3:36)
5th Place Match
- Chris Wirth (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-22, Sr. over Gabe Beman (Lennox) 22-25, Jr. (Fall 0:45)
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.