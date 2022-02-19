Host Brandon Valley dominates Region 2A Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the South Dakota State Wrestling Tournament starts next week at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls the Brandon Valley Lynx will be heavy favorites to repeat as Class A Champions.

A point they hammered home on Friday by dominating the Region 2A Tournament in their gymnasium.

The Lynx qualified all 14 of their wrestlers for state, with ten winning region championships, to help the Lynx score 311 points and breeze to the tournament title.

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Hudson Cisar of Sf Lincoln

4th Place - Kanin Klentz of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place - Parker Kisch of Yankton

6th Place - Grant Larson of Lennox

1st Place Match

Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 30-4, So. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 34-8, So. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Hudson Cisar (Sf Lincoln) 31-21, 8th. over Kanin Klentz (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-27, 7th. (Fall 2:00)

5th Place Match

Parker Kisch (Yankton) 14-10, Fr. over Grant Larson (Lennox) 19-23, 7th. (Dec 5-3)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion

2nd Place - Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Emory Johnson of Harrisburg

4th Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox

5th Place - Turner Gordon of Sf Lincoln

6th Place - Forfeit Forfeit of Sf Washington

1st Place Match

Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 33-3, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 30-13, Fr. (MD 11-2)

3rd Place Match

Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 29-20, So. over Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 28-21, 8th. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Turner Gordon (Sf Lincoln) 12-4, So. over Forfeit Forfeit (Sf Washington) 16-23, So. (For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln

4th Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion

5th Place - Collin Patrick of Yankton

6th Place - Jack Aashiem of Lennox

1st Place Match

Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 37-8, Jr. over Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 20-10, Jr. (Inj. 4:31)

3rd Place Match

Eliot Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 34-21, So. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 15-21, 7th. (Fall 0:32)

5th Place Match

Collin Patrick (Yankton) 17-25, Sr. over Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 14-22, Fr. (MD 11-1)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

3rd Place - Dylan Sloan of Yankton

4th Place - Bentley Williams of Sf Lincoln

5th Place - Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg

6th Place - Stuart Parsons of Sf Washington

1st Place Match

Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 44-4, Jr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 27-13, Fr. (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 26-16, So. over Bentley Williams (Sf Lincoln) 42-15, So. (Dec 6-0)

5th Place Match

Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 21-23, 8th. over Stuart Parsons (Sf Washington) 11-16, Jr. (Fall 4:10)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

3rd Place - Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg

4th Place - Dawson Wallen of Sf Lincoln

5th Place - Will Pavlish of Yankton

6th Place - Joshua George of Sf Washington

1st Place Match

Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 18-3, Jr. over Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 39-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 26-13, Sr. over Dawson Wallen (Sf Lincoln) 36-28, So. (SV-1 4-2)

5th Place Match

Will Pavlish (Yankton) 17-12, Sr. over Joshua George (Sf Washington) 10-18, Sr. (Dec 11-8)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Connor Peterson of Vermillion

4th Place - Blessing Taniah of Sf Washington

5th Place - Paul McGlone of Yankton

6th Place - Greyson Deelstra of Sf Lincoln

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 44-0, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 25-12, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (19-2))

3rd Place Match

Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 17-12, Fr. over Blessing Taniah (Sf Washington) 31-11, Sr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Paul McGlone (Yankton) 13-12, Sr. over Greyson Deelstra (Sf Lincoln) 10-25, 7th. (Fall 2:39)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

3rd Place - Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

4th Place - Lane Knutson of Sf Washington

5th Place - Evan Nelson of Yankton

6th Place - Caleb Emerson of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 33-12, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 34-9, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 28-8, So. over Lane Knutson (Sf Washington) 15-10, Fr. (M. For.)

5th Place Match

Evan Nelson (Yankton) 9-13, Sr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 5-11, Jr. (Fall 4:53)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Rollie French of Vermillion

3rd Place - Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg

4th Place - Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place - Francisco Martinez of Sf Lincoln

6th Place - Kayden Clark of Sf Washington

1st Place Match

Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 21-16, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 22-14, Fr. (SV-1 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 30-21, Jr. over Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 21-21, So. (MD 11-1)

5th Place Match

Francisco Martinez (Sf Lincoln) 24-23, Jr. over Kayden Clark (Sf Washington) 6-21, Sr. (Fall 3:18)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Sabren Bortnem of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Asher Eidem of Sf Washington

4th Place - Jensen Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place - Lake Kistner of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Jaxon Heine of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 43-8, So. over Sabren Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 2-5, Sr. (Fall 1:06)

3rd Place Match

Asher Eidem (Sf Washington) 31-17, Sr. over Jensen Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 9-27, So. (Fall 1:22)

5th Place Match

Lake Kistner (Dakota Valley) 7-20, Jr. over Jaxon Heine (Vermillion) 4-18, So. (Dec 7-3)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Tae Ellenbecker of Sf Lincoln

3rd Place - Colin Horrocks of Harrisburg

4th Place - Zander Eidem of Sf Washington

5th Place - Isaiah Hoffman of Dakota Valley

6th Place - Jackson Conway of Yankton

1st Place Match

Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 39-8, Jr. over Tae Ellenbecker (Sf Lincoln) 41-11, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Colin Horrocks (Harrisburg) 34-21, Sr. over Zander Eidem (Sf Washington) 12-25, Fr. (Fall 3:43)

5th Place Match

Isaiah Hoffman (Dakota Valley) 4-17, Fr. over Jackson Conway (Yankton) 14-24, Sr. (Fall 1:27)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Bryce Kwiecinski of Sf Lincoln

4th Place - Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place - Ethan Kerkhove of Vermillion

6th Place - Brodey Ballinger of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 44-5, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 38-12, Sr. (Fall 1:21)

3rd Place Match

Bryce Kwiecinski (Sf Lincoln) 42-18, Sr. over Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-21, Jr. (Fall 1:47)

5th Place Match

Ethan Kerkhove (Vermillion) 4-9, So. over Brodey Ballinger (Dakota Valley) 12-21, Sr. (DQ)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Jack Detert of Harrisburg

3rd Place - Jase Langbehn of Lennox

4th Place - Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place - Connor Mattson of Vermillion

6th Place - Kishmar Eberline of Sf Lincoln

1st Place Match

Damion Schunke (Brandon Valley) 37-3, Sr. over Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 26-5, Jr. (M. For.)

3rd Place Match

Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 31-8, Jr. over Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-14, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 16-20, So. over Kishmar Eberline (Sf Lincoln) 11-7, Fr. (Inj. 1:40)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayden Viox of Harrisburg

2nd Place - Owen Warren of Brandon Valley

3rd Place - Abraham Myers of Sf Washington

4th Place - Ethan Husser of Sf Lincoln

5th Place - Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Roz Baylor of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 43-4, Sr. over Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 25-6, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sf Washington) 35-14, Jr. over Ethan Husser (Sf Lincoln) 29-13, Sr. (MD 12-3)

5th Place Match

Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-23, Jr. over Roz Baylor (Vermillion) 3-8, Jr. (Fall 0:30)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place - Zach Brady of Vermillion

3rd Place - Elliott Renville of Sf Lincoln

4th Place - Josh Larsen of Harrisburg

5th Place - Chris Wirth of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place - Gabe Beman of Lennox

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 44-0, So. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 35-7, Sr. (Fall 0:23)

3rd Place Match

Elliott Renville (Sf Lincoln) 36-16, Jr. over Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 25-9, Sr. (Fall 3:36)

5th Place Match

Chris Wirth (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-22, Sr. over Gabe Beman (Lennox) 22-25, Jr. (Fall 0:45)

