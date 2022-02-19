Avera Medical Minute
KDLV currently off the air

Watching TV
Watching TV(MGN / pxfuel / CC0 1.0)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KDLV, which provides broadcasting services for viewers in the Plankinton area, is currently experiencing technical difficulties.

Viewers who receive ABC, NBC and FOX over the air from this antenna are affected.

Dakota News Now has an engineering crew working on the issue and hopes to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

