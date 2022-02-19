Avera Medical Minute
Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol recruits graduate Friday

(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits officially graduated from Class 66 Friday during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.

“In South Dakota, we respect law enforcement for all that they do to keep us and our families safe,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, who delivered the keynote speech for the graduation. “These new graduates will join a long line of state troopers who put their lives on the line every day for communities across South Dakota.”

The recruits and their duty stations are as follows: Matthew Cooke, Rapid City, Elyse Helkenn, Rapid City, Matt Henry, Yankton, Mitchell Lang, Chamberlain, Oswaldo Padron, Vermillion, Michael Peterson, Sisseton, Jeremy Schuelke, Rapid City, Kaleb Siferd, Rapid City, and Jacob Whitaker, Winner.

“These nine recruits have spent the last year training to be Highway Patrol troopers and this ceremony is a celebration of that accomplishment,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “They all have shown a great desire to serve and protect the public.”

The recruits will receive their Highway Patrol vehicles Friday and report to their duty stations after the ceremony, to begin work within the next few weeks.

