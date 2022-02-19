Avera Medical Minute
“Potted Potter” performing at the Orpheum over the weekend

By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Potted Potter” performing in Sioux Falls over the weekend combines the seven Harry Potter Books into 70 minutes.

You can find all the showtimes as well as where to purchase tickets on the Orpheum’s website.

Mitchell Olson, a play enthusiast, joined Dakota News Now to discuss the play as well as his love of the books.

