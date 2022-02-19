Avera Medical Minute
Rising tension causes Ukrainian native and Sioux Falls resident to speak out

By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viktor Voznyuk was born and raised in Ukraine. The latest developments and increasing likelihood of a Russian invasion of his home country made him want to speak out.

Voznyuk’s family was helping to spread Christianity across Ukraine when his life changed at the young age of six.

“My father was a young minister of a small church and was still underground at the time and once I confessed we were Christian. He was taken the very next morning by the K.G.B. and the K.G.B. become part of my upbringing,” Voznyuk said.

He left Ukraine in 1999 to settle in Sioux Falls with his wife and 5 kids and has been in Sioux Falls ever since.

After seeing the attack on a Ukrainian kindergarten Thursday, he believes the K.G.B. is behind the latest aggression.

“The main method the K.G.B. is using is to create dread and hopelessness,” Voznyuk said.

He also believes a Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to an all-out war in Europe which is why he wants president Biden to step in.

“You have to speak to Putin from a position of force otherwise you will not succeed,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk’s wife who wished not to appear on camera for fear of their safety has a family who is still in Ukraine.

We asked if he believed they needed to get out of the country.

“Yes I do, but I also know this is not quite possible. The situation has deteriorated so rapidly and I fear the worst,” Voznyuk said.

He also has a plea to South Dakotans.

“I’d like to speak to the parents and to the children of South Dakota. I’d like them to show their support to the children of Ukraine. Ask your teachers what can be done. To make some phone calls to politicians. Our children deserve a better future,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk believes that a full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent and that Vladimir Putin is using the Olympics as a distraction.

