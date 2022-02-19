SDSU has fifth straight Summit League regular season title in perspective

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota State men’s basketball season will be mostly judged by whether or not they can win the Summit League Tournament and go to the Big Dance for the first time in four years, it’s still pretty remarkable to see what they’ve done in the regular season.

Last night’s 91-66 victory over Western Illinois clinched SDSU’s fifth consecutive regular season Summit League Championship. Their 15-0 mark is also a new record for best start in the conference history.

While most of the focus is obviously on getting prepared for the Tournament in two weeks in Sioux Falls, head coach Eric Henderson says it’s still going to be an achievement worth celebrating.

The Jackrabbits host senior day tomorrow at 2 PM against St. Thomas.

