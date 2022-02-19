Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU has fifth straight Summit League regular season title in perspective

Jacks 15-0 start is best in Summit history
Jacks make history with 15-0 start
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota State men’s basketball season will be mostly judged by whether or not they can win the Summit League Tournament and go to the Big Dance for the first time in four years, it’s still pretty remarkable to see what they’ve done in the regular season.

Last night’s 91-66 victory over Western Illinois clinched SDSU’s fifth consecutive regular season Summit League Championship. Their 15-0 mark is also a new record for best start in the conference history.

While most of the focus is obviously on getting prepared for the Tournament in two weeks in Sioux Falls, head coach Eric Henderson says it’s still going to be an achievement worth celebrating.

The Jackrabbits host senior day tomorrow at 2 PM against St. Thomas.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
Aftermath of a 2-semi crash on I-29 near Beresford on Feb. 17
Portion of I-29 near Beresford temporarily closed following 2-semi crash

Latest News

Pin during Region 2A Tournament
Host Brandon Valley dominates Region 2A Tournament
Celebrates a bucket during a win over Huron
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Harrisburg and Huron fall
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 2-18-22
Host Brandon Valley dominates Region 2A Tournament
Dunks during game with Washington
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt & Harrisburg roll while Lincoln upsets Jefferson