Tensions rise between public and private campgrounds over expansions

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two bills aimed changing the requirements around expanding public campgrounds appear to be dead this legislative session, but the tensions around it are still high.

SB-100 and SB-179 sought to amend a state law that requires permission from private campgrounds to let public campgrounds expand.

”What state law says is, going back to 1990, is that if you’ve got a city campground and if you plan to expand it, what you need to do is, in writing, get permission from any private campground within 15 miles,” said Aberdeen Senator Al Novstrup.

Senator Novstrup sponsored one of the bills to give Wylie Park the ability to expand its campground with no worry of opposition.

”Just in the thought of protecting our ability to make Wylie Park better, it’d be nice to make the law so that it wasn’t as likely to cause problems in the future,” said Novstrup.

Although the bill was killed Thursday, private campground owners fear the issue may not be gone for good.

”A public sector campground expanding or moving in, again they can charge whatever they want. They can under-charge in comparison to what we do, and that can significantly hurt private-sector campgrounds,” said Stephen Saint, partner of SanctusV LLC, which owns Fort Welikit Family Campground.

The South Dakota Campground Owners Association say these bills are evidence there is a lack of communication between private and public campgrounds.

“This really is a communications issue. Bring us in. We’d be happy to visit with these campground owners and find out what their opposition is. If they have legitimate ground to stand on for opposition, then the law is working as it should,” said Mary Arlington, a lobbyist for the SDCOA.

Private owners say they would not be surprised if similar bills are introduced in the future.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.