Turner Co. Sheriff’s Office offering patches for good causes

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Turner County Sheriff’s Office has had a long history in South Dakota, well before it was even a state. The office is using their push for a new patch to help raise awareness and funds for two different causes.

A logo can say a lot without saying anything at all. While the old patch of the Turner County Sheriff’s Office has had a long and storied history, Deputy Darrell O’Connor said it was time for a refresh.

“We had redesigned our patches, since they hadn’t been to our knowledge in 100 some years, since 1871 at least.” said O’Connor.

O’Connor said he then came up with the idea to sell special patches of the new design for collectors, and donate the proceeds to charity. One patch for breath cancer awareness, the other for autism awareness. O’Connor said they’re not the first sheriff’s office in the state to offer patches for breast cancer awareness, but autism awareness is something that hasn’t been done in the state yet.

“So I came up with this idea after I’d kind of started collecting my own patches. And I saw that bigger cities out in the East Coast, New York PD and stuff like that, did a lot of autism patches.” said O’Connor.

Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke said the rest of the office was on board with the idea.

“We began talking about how we can make an impact with somebody else. So we went with originally selling them, and give them to charities. So that’s where the thinking came from.” said Luke.

Already since the announcement of the patches earlier in the week, O’Connor said many people have been reaching out online and directly to the office to get their name on the list to order patches. He said that excitement extends well out of the state.

“Alongside other pages of patch collectors throughout the U.S. Some in Canada actually are wanting these patches and also to help donate to the cause, for both the breast cancer and autism.” said O’Connor.

Both Luke and O’Connor hope to get as many patches out at possible, and help make a sizable donation to each cause.

“And that’s just what we’re going to try and do, try to make a difference in somebody’s life.” said Luke.

Luke and O’Connor said that anyone looking to purchase a patch and donate to either cause can reach out the sheriff’s office on social media, or reach the office at tcso@turnersheriff.com.

