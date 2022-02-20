Augustana basketball teams finish regular season with sweep of SMSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP

A late surge offensively by the Augustana women’s basketball team was too much for Southwest Minnesota State to overcome as the Vikings defeated the Mustangs, 74-64, inside the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday afternoon.

The win secures a home contest for Augustana on Wednesday night in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

Augustana is elevated to 13-10 overall and 9-10 within the NSIC, while Southwest Minnesota State falls to 13-10 overall and 9-11 in the loop.

With just over five minutes to play in regulation, Michaela Jewett gave Augustana a two-point advantage going 2-for-2 from the charity stripe to make it 60-58.

Two minutes later, Jennifer Aadland scored a basket on the block to give Augustana a four-point lead.

Southwest Minnesota State would get the ball stolen by Kenzie Rensch at halfcourt to close the door on a potential comeback for the Mustangs with 2:56 remaining and AU up 64-58.

The Vikings lead would swell to seven with 59 seconds remaining off free throws from Aislinn Duffy and a jumper by Aadland on the next possession.

Southwest Minnesota State was forced to foul down the stretch, increasing the Viking’s lead from the free-throw line with the final score being 74-64.

The Vikings were led by Lauren Sees with 17 points while Duffy had 12 rebounds to go 15 points to continue her double-double average.

Three additional Vikings scored in double-figures with Aadland contributing 13, Rabb putting up 11 and Shiffler scoring 10.

The Mustangs were led by Meleah Reinhart with 15 points while Sadie Stelter grabbed seven rebounds.

Up Next

The Vikings will host Northern State for the first round of the NSIC tournament on Wednesday inside the Sanford Pentagon slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff.

MENS RECAP

An 18-3 run lifted the Augustana men’s basketball team to a 74-62 win over Southwest Minnesota State Saturday to close out the regular season. The Vikings move to 23-2 on the season and won the NSIC by two games with a 17-2 record. In addition, the Vikings completed a perfect home regular season.

Leading 40-39 near the midway point of the second half, Augustana embarked on an 18-3 run to create the needed separation for the win. The run was a balanced attack with Bennett Otto scoring six points, Adam Dykman and Jameson Bryan three points, Akoi Akoi, Isaac Fink and Tyler Riemersma each adding two points.

The run began with a layup for Akoi and was aided with a layup from Fink. It was truly off to the races on an Otto 3-point basket for a 47-39 lead, forcing a Mustang timeout. That timeout did little good for the visitors as AU ran off an 11-3 run following the break for a 58-42 lead with 9:17 on the clock.

From there, the Vikings held off Southwest Minnesota State for the 74-62 final score.

Four of the five starters scored in double figures for AU led by Dykman and his 16 points. Riemersma tallied 14, Dylan LeBrun 13 and Fink 12. Riemersma ended a rebound shy of a double-double with nine rebounds while Dykman had seven.

The story of the game was the celebration and culmination of a special season for Augustana, winners of its third NSIC Championship and sixth total conference championships. Following the victory, the Vikings cut the nets in the Sanford Pentagon to celebrate the regular-season championship while receiving the official NSIC South Division and Overall championship plaque.

Augustana returns for postseason play on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the NSIC Tournament. The Vikings will play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Southwest Minnesota State and Minot State in Minot, North Dakota.

