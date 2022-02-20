Canton & Watertown win region wrestling titles

SIOUX FALLS & FREEMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday was a big afternoon and evening for prep wrestlers who got their final chance to qualify for next week’s State meet during regional tournaments.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Region 1A Tournament at O’Gorman (Won by Watertown) and the Region 2B Tournament at Freeman (won by Canton). Full team and individual results from those two tournaments are listed below/

REGION 2B TOURNAMENT

Won by Canton with McCook Central-Montrose runnerup (Dakota News Now)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Conner Giedd of Howard

2nd Place - Zach Bartels of Canton

3rd Place - Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Alek Kuchta of Parker

5th Place - Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place - Brody Gossen of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Conner Giedd (Howard) 32-3, 7th. over Zach Bartels (Canton) 34-12, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 36-17, 7th. over Alek Kuchta (Parker) 38-25, Fr. (Fall 2:31)

5th Place Match

Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-27, Fr. over Brody Gossen (Marion/Freeman) 21-25, 7th. (Dec 4-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Dylan Buseman of Parker

3rd Place - Treyson Richter of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Daniel Swenson of Chester Area

5th Place - Josh Popkes of Marion/Freeman

6th Place - Slayton Swenson of Canton

1st Place Match

Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-6, Fr. over Dylan Buseman (Parker) 41-20, 7th. (Fall 0:33)

3rd Place Match

Treyson Richter (Tri-Valley) 26-20, 7th. over Daniel Swenson (Chester Area) 21-14, . (MD 11-0)

5th Place Match

Josh Popkes (Marion/Freeman) 11-15, 7th. over Slayton Swenson (Canton) 4-9, 7th. (Dec 6-2)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tate Miller of Howard

2nd Place - Teague Granum of Canton

3rd Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau

4th Place - Gunner Ewing of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman

6th Place - Owen Schmidt of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

Tate Miller (Howard) 34-6, Fr. over Teague Granum (Canton) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 38-22, So. over Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-20, Fr. (Fall 0:34)

5th Place Match

Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 20-22, Fr. over Owen Schmidt (McCook Central/Montrose) 28-23, 8th. (Dec 2-0)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley

3rd Place - Jayse Miller of Garretson

4th Place - Logan Buseman of Parker

5th Place - Elliott Bartlett of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place - Finley McConniel of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 31-4, So. over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 27-13, 8th. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

Jayse Miller (Garretson) 29-12, Sr. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 19-8, So. (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match

Elliott Bartlett (McCook Central/Montrose) 10-26, Fr. over Finley McConniel (Marion/Freeman) 17-23, Fr. (Dec 12-9)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton

2nd Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman

3rd Place - Preston Bohl of Garretson

4th Place - Michael Even of Parker

5th Place - Hunter Geary of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Dylan Christenson of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Kale Ask (Canton) 30-2, Jr. over Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 29-17, 8th. (Fall 5:15)

3rd Place Match

Preston Bohl (Garretson) 10-4, Jr. over Michael Even (Parker) 40-25, Fr. (Dec 9-5)

5th Place Match

Hunter Geary (Elk Point-Jefferson) 14-27, Jr. over Dylan Christenson (Flandreau) 19-28, So. (Fall 3:59)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton

2nd Place - Andrew Even of Parker

3rd Place - Braxton Rozeboom of Garretson

4th Place - Lawson Loiseau of Tri-Valley

5th Place - Hayes Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Justin Klein of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Andy Meyer (Canton) 43-2, Sr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 24-9, So. (Fall 1:35)

3rd Place Match

Braxton Rozeboom (Garretson) 27-13, Sr. over Lawson Loiseau (Tri-Valley) 25-23, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 11-15, Fr. over Justin Klein (Flandreau) 15-30, 8th. (MD 12-1)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Carter Rager of Canton

4th Place - Jack Even of Parker

5th Place - Landyn Reiser of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Jack Neises of Howard

1st Place Match

Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-3, So. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-5, Jr. (Fall 2:57)

3rd Place Match

Carter Rager (Canton) 30-14, Sr. over Jack Even (Parker) 39-21, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

5th Place Match

Landyn Reiser (Tri-Valley) 20-18, 8th. over Jack Neises (Howard) 22-15, Jr. (Dec 1-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Richardson of Canton

2nd Place - Tathan Headrick of Flandreau

3rd Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place - Owen Eitemiller of Marion/Freeman

5th Place - Connor Even of Parker

6th Place - Karsten Hamilton of Howard

1st Place Match

Luke Richardson (Canton) 32-5, Sr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 20-8, Fr. over Owen Eitemiller (Marion/Freeman) 23-22, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Connor Even (Parker) 13-17, So. over Karsten Hamilton (Howard) 16-23, Jr. (Fall 2:05)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - John Callies of Howard

2nd Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - John Halverson of Canton

4th Place - Logan Bridges of Parker

5th Place - Tim Epp of Marion/Freeman

6th Place - Noah Thooft of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

John Callies (Howard) 44-3, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-12, So. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

John Halverson (Canton) 29-18, So. over Logan Bridges (Parker) 17-21, Jr. (MD 13-1)

5th Place Match

Tim Epp (Marion/Freeman) 20-25, Sr. over Noah Thooft (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-21, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

2nd Place - Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley

3rd Place - Beau Williams of Canton

4th Place - Mason Pulse of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau

6th Place - Jaksen Olson of Viborg-Hurley

1st Place Match

Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 19-1, Jr. over Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 37-9, Jr. (Dec 8-6)

3rd Place Match

Beau Williams (Canton) 17-16, Jr. over Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) 23-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

5th Place Match

Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 21-22, Jr. over Jaksen Olson (Viborg-Hurley) 4-27, Fr. (MD 15-3)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Charlie Patten of Parker

2nd Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

3rd Place - Josh Merkle of Canton

4th Place - Caleb Dietrich of Flandreau

5th Place - Griffin Clubb of Howard

6th Place - Will Rotert of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

Charlie Patten (Parker) 38-8, Jr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Josh Merkle (Canton) 34-12, Jr. over Caleb Dietrich (Flandreau) 20-20, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Griffin Clubb (Howard) 29-17, Jr. over Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-18, So. (MD 11-2)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton

2nd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place - Zaul Centeno of Parker

4th Place - Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place - Luke Nehlich of Tri-Valley

6th Place - Owen Peters of Flandreau

1st Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 38-2, Jr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 29-12, So. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Zaul Centeno (Parker) 20-26, Jr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-15, Jr. (For.)

5th Place Match

Luke Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 17-24, 8th. over Owen Peters (Flandreau) 13-21, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton

2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker

3rd Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

4th Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place - Hunter Sharkey of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place - Drew Pederson of Garretson

1st Place Match

Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 40-4, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 42-8, So. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 26-9, So. over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-16, Jr. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Hunter Sharkey (Elk Point-Jefferson) 19-19, Jr. over Drew Pederson (Garretson) 6-11, Jr. (Fall 2:01)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Isaac Suter of Canton

2nd Place - Chase Reed of Flandreau

3rd Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place - Jason Ebeling of Parker

5th Place - Simeon Thompson of Viborg-Hurley

1st Place Match

Isaac Suter (Canton) 26-8, Sr. over Chase Reed (Flandreau) 38-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Elliott Chase (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-21, Sr. over Jason Ebeling (Parker) 18-22, Sr. (Fall 3:23)

5th Place Match

Simeon Thompson (Viborg-Hurley) 4-18, Sr. over () , . (Bye)

REGION 1A TOURNAMENT

Watertown takes team title with Tea runnerup (Dakota News Now)

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area

2nd Place - Karson Vessells of West Central

3rd Place - Aidan Wells of Sf Jefferson

4th Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

5th Place - Graham Wilde of Sf Roosevelt

6th Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown

1st Place Match

Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 36-14, 8th. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 38-11, 7th. (Fall 5:59)

3rd Place Match

Aidan Wells (Sf Jefferson) 47-9, Fr. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 25-17, So. (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match

Graham Wilde (Sf Roosevelt) 33-16, 8th. over Leo Stroup (Watertown) 14-23, Fr. (MD 11-0)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area

3rd Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central

4th Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman

5th Place - Derek Ranschau of Sf Jefferson

6th Place - Henry Meyer of Madison

1st Place Match

Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 43-0, So. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 32-14, So. (Fall 2:59)

3rd Place Match

Orlando Whiting (West Central) 27-13, Fr. over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 30-23, Fr. (Fall 3:51)

5th Place Match

Derek Ranschau (Sf Jefferson) 23-31, Fr. over Henry Meyer (Madison) 7-15, Fr. (M. For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area

2nd Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings

3rd Place - Braden Le of Watertown

4th Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison

5th Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central

6th Place - Devan Martinez of Sf Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 40-1, Jr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 22-5, So. (MD 16-6)

3rd Place Match

Braden Le (Watertown) 34-18, Jr. over Caleb Hodges (Madison) 30-11, 8th. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

Rayce Whiting (West Central) 28-16, So. over Devan Martinez (Sf Roosevelt) 12-25, Fr. (Fall 0:40)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Connor Hanson of Watertown

2nd Place - Chandler Carda of West Central

3rd Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids

4th Place - Hunter Wilson of Tea Area

5th Place - Luke DeRynck of Brookings

6th Place - Carson Wolf of Madison

1st Place Match

Connor Hanson (Watertown) 30-7, Sr. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 29-11, So. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 21-12, So. over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 30-15, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match

Luke DeRynck (Brookings) 16-16, 8th. over Carson Wolf (Madison) 18-20, Fr. (MD 10-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Weston Everson of Watertown

2nd Place - Ayden Dooley of Sf Jefferson

3rd Place - Jesse Jost of West Central

4th Place - Austin Eimers of Tea Area

5th Place - Blake Johnson of Madison

6th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings

1st Place Match

Weston Everson (Watertown) 26-16, Jr. over Ayden Dooley (Sf Jefferson) 38-20, Fr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Jost (West Central) 29-15, So. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 12-9, So. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

Blake Johnson (Madison) 23-16, Jr. over Mason Mathis (Brookings) 7-23, 8th. (MD 16-5)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

2nd Place - Isaac Henry of Madison

3rd Place - Carson Hansmann of Watertown

4th Place - Gabriel Stern of Brookings

5th Place - Nolan Jessen of Sf Jefferson

6th Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central

1st Place Match

Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 47-4, Jr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 28-7, Sr. (MD 9-0)

3rd Place Match

Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 29-11, Sr. over Gabriel Stern (Brookings) 17-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Nolan Jessen (Sf Jefferson) 35-24, Jr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 23-21, Fr. (Fall 0:53)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area

2nd Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman

3rd Place - Jude Jarding of West Central

4th Place - Carter Dahl of Sf Jefferson

5th Place - Derek Hanson of Watertown

6th Place - Kaden Duffy of Sf Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 35-4, Sr. over Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 44-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Jude Jarding (West Central) 21-16, So. over Carter Dahl (Sf Jefferson) 21-29, Fr. (Dec 4-1)

5th Place Match

Derek Hanson (Watertown) 13-19, So. over Kaden Duffy (Sf Roosevelt) 15-23, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:13 (16-1))

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central

2nd Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area

3rd Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown

4th Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings

5th Place - Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids

6th Place - Caleb Kenable of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Justin Zirpel (West Central) 33-1, Jr. over Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 40-12, Fr. (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match

Ian Johnson (Watertown) 35-17, Jr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 20-17, So. (Fall 2:32)

5th Place Match

Hunter Nelson (Dell Rapids) 22-17, Sr. over Caleb Kenable (O`Gorman) 31-19, Sr. (Fall 1:45)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings

2nd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids

3rd Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown

4th Place - Layne Hess of Madison

5th Place - Dawson Eimers of Tea Area

6th Place - Wyatt Nielsen of West Central

1st Place Match

Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 29-3, Jr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 23-6, Sr. (UTB 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 30-17, Jr. over Layne Hess (Madison) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 3:40)

5th Place Match

Dawson Eimers (Tea Area) 20-8, Fr. over Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 17-13, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jaxon Bowes of Brookings

2nd Place - Carson Holt of O`Gorman

3rd Place - Chet Carda of West Central

4th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area

5th Place - Jackson Maag of Watertown

6th Place - Lucas Johnson of Madison

1st Place Match

Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 27-4, Sr. over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 38-12, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Chet Carda (West Central) 31-14, So. over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 15-25, Fr. (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match

Jackson Maag (Watertown) 16-19, Jr. over Lucas Johnson (Madison) 21-19, Jr. (Fall 2:46)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mac Young of Watertown

2nd Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings

3rd Place - Isaac Johnson of Tea Area

4th Place - Riley Kearin of Madison

5th Place - Dwight Kuhlman of West Central

6th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

Mac Young (Watertown) 36-5, Sr. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 22-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) 31-19, Sr. over Riley Kearin (Madison) 17-21, Sr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

Dwight Kuhlman (West Central) 3-6, Jr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 31-16, Fr. (Fall 2:22)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown

2nd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings

3rd Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central

4th Place - Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids

5th Place - T.J. Krietlow of Tea Area

6th Place - David Vazquez of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 37-8, So. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 22-14, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 26-10, So. over Aiden Geraets (Dell Rapids) 22-17, So. (Fall 4:03)

5th Place Match

T.J. Krietlow (Tea Area) 13-13, Sr. over David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 12-22, So. (Fall 1:35)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings

2nd Place - Draven Bau of Watertown

3rd Place - Griffen Schnider of Tea Area

4th Place - Abram Maras of West Central

5th Place - Alex Swedlund of Madison

6th Place - Brandon Schmidt of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 31-0, Sr. over Draven Bau (Watertown) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 2:16)

3rd Place Match

Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 35-11, Jr. over Abram Maras (West Central) 15-23, Jr. (Fall 0:31)

5th Place Match

Alex Swedlund (Madison) 19-16, Jr. over Brandon Schmidt (Dell Rapids) 9-22, Fr. (Fall 2:22)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - James Olson of Brookings

2nd Place - Micah Hach of Watertown

3rd Place - Antuan Duran of Sf Jefferson

4th Place - Nike Rosas of Tea Area

5th Place - Zach Carlson of O`Gorman

6th Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central

1st Place Match

James Olson (Brookings) 25-13, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 34-13, Fr. (Fall 0:56)

3rd Place Match

Antuan Duran (Sf Jefferson) 10-22, So. over Nike Rosas (Tea Area) 18-14, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

5th Place Match

Zach Carlson (O`Gorman) 15-25, Sr. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 16-22, So. (Fall 1:17)

