Canton & Watertown win region wrestling titles
State meet begins Thursday in Sioux Falls at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS & FREEMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday was a big afternoon and evening for prep wrestlers who got their final chance to qualify for next week’s State meet during regional tournaments.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from the Region 1A Tournament at O’Gorman (Won by Watertown) and the Region 2B Tournament at Freeman (won by Canton). Full team and individual results from those two tournaments are listed below/
REGION 2B TOURNAMENT
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Conner Giedd of Howard
- 2nd Place - Zach Bartels of Canton
- 3rd Place - Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley
- 4th Place - Alek Kuchta of Parker
- 5th Place - Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose
- 6th Place - Brody Gossen of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
- Conner Giedd (Howard) 32-3, 7th. over Zach Bartels (Canton) 34-12, Fr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 36-17, 7th. over Alek Kuchta (Parker) 38-25, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
5th Place Match
- Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-27, Fr. over Brody Gossen (Marion/Freeman) 21-25, 7th. (Dec 4-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place - Dylan Buseman of Parker
- 3rd Place - Treyson Richter of Tri-Valley
- 4th Place - Daniel Swenson of Chester Area
- 5th Place - Josh Popkes of Marion/Freeman
- 6th Place - Slayton Swenson of Canton
1st Place Match
- Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 41-6, Fr. over Dylan Buseman (Parker) 41-20, 7th. (Fall 0:33)
3rd Place Match
- Treyson Richter (Tri-Valley) 26-20, 7th. over Daniel Swenson (Chester Area) 21-14, . (MD 11-0)
5th Place Match
- Josh Popkes (Marion/Freeman) 11-15, 7th. over Slayton Swenson (Canton) 4-9, 7th. (Dec 6-2)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tate Miller of Howard
- 2nd Place - Teague Granum of Canton
- 3rd Place - Brayden Wiese of Flandreau
- 4th Place - Gunner Ewing of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Keaton Prehiem of Marion/Freeman
- 6th Place - Owen Schmidt of McCook Central/Montrose
1st Place Match
- Tate Miller (Howard) 34-6, Fr. over Teague Granum (Canton) 26-9, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Brayden Wiese (Flandreau) 38-22, So. over Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-20, Fr. (Fall 0:34)
5th Place Match
- Keaton Prehiem (Marion/Freeman) 20-22, Fr. over Owen Schmidt (McCook Central/Montrose) 28-23, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place - Brody Dybvig of Tri-Valley
- 3rd Place - Jayse Miller of Garretson
- 4th Place - Logan Buseman of Parker
- 5th Place - Elliott Bartlett of McCook Central/Montrose
- 6th Place - Finley McConniel of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 31-4, So. over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 27-13, 8th. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jayse Miller (Garretson) 29-12, Sr. over Logan Buseman (Parker) 19-8, So. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
- Elliott Bartlett (McCook Central/Montrose) 10-26, Fr. over Finley McConniel (Marion/Freeman) 17-23, Fr. (Dec 12-9)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kale Ask of Canton
- 2nd Place - Riley Tschetter of Marion/Freeman
- 3rd Place - Preston Bohl of Garretson
- 4th Place - Michael Even of Parker
- 5th Place - Hunter Geary of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Dylan Christenson of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Kale Ask (Canton) 30-2, Jr. over Riley Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 29-17, 8th. (Fall 5:15)
3rd Place Match
- Preston Bohl (Garretson) 10-4, Jr. over Michael Even (Parker) 40-25, Fr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Geary (Elk Point-Jefferson) 14-27, Jr. over Dylan Christenson (Flandreau) 19-28, So. (Fall 3:59)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Andy Meyer of Canton
- 2nd Place - Andrew Even of Parker
- 3rd Place - Braxton Rozeboom of Garretson
- 4th Place - Lawson Loiseau of Tri-Valley
- 5th Place - Hayes Johnson of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Justin Klein of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Andy Meyer (Canton) 43-2, Sr. over Andrew Even (Parker) 24-9, So. (Fall 1:35)
3rd Place Match
- Braxton Rozeboom (Garretson) 27-13, Sr. over Lawson Loiseau (Tri-Valley) 25-23, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) 11-15, Fr. over Justin Klein (Flandreau) 15-30, 8th. (MD 12-1)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place - Lucas Hueser of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Carter Rager of Canton
- 4th Place - Jack Even of Parker
- 5th Place - Landyn Reiser of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Jack Neises of Howard
1st Place Match
- Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 47-3, So. over Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-5, Jr. (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match
- Carter Rager (Canton) 30-14, Sr. over Jack Even (Parker) 39-21, Jr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
- Landyn Reiser (Tri-Valley) 20-18, 8th. over Jack Neises (Howard) 22-15, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke Richardson of Canton
- 2nd Place - Tathan Headrick of Flandreau
- 3rd Place - Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place - Owen Eitemiller of Marion/Freeman
- 5th Place - Connor Even of Parker
- 6th Place - Karsten Hamilton of Howard
1st Place Match
- Luke Richardson (Canton) 32-5, Sr. over Tathan Headrick (Flandreau) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 20-8, Fr. over Owen Eitemiller (Marion/Freeman) 23-22, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Connor Even (Parker) 13-17, So. over Karsten Hamilton (Howard) 16-23, Jr. (Fall 2:05)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - John Callies of Howard
- 2nd Place - Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - John Halverson of Canton
- 4th Place - Logan Bridges of Parker
- 5th Place - Tim Epp of Marion/Freeman
- 6th Place - Noah Thooft of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
- John Callies (Howard) 44-3, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-12, So. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- John Halverson (Canton) 29-18, So. over Logan Bridges (Parker) 17-21, Jr. (MD 13-1)
5th Place Match
- Tim Epp (Marion/Freeman) 20-25, Sr. over Noah Thooft (Elk Point-Jefferson) 22-21, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Mason Hendrickson of Tri-Valley
- 3rd Place - Beau Williams of Canton
- 4th Place - Mason Pulse of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place - Caleb Pitsenberger of Flandreau
- 6th Place - Jaksen Olson of Viborg-Hurley
1st Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 19-1, Jr. over Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 37-9, Jr. (Dec 8-6)
3rd Place Match
- Beau Williams (Canton) 17-16, Jr. over Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) 23-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Caleb Pitsenberger (Flandreau) 21-22, Jr. over Jaksen Olson (Viborg-Hurley) 4-27, Fr. (MD 15-3)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Charlie Patten of Parker
- 2nd Place - Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Josh Merkle of Canton
- 4th Place - Caleb Dietrich of Flandreau
- 5th Place - Griffin Clubb of Howard
- 6th Place - Will Rotert of McCook Central/Montrose
1st Place Match
- Charlie Patten (Parker) 38-8, Jr. over Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Josh Merkle (Canton) 34-12, Jr. over Caleb Dietrich (Flandreau) 20-20, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Griffin Clubb (Howard) 29-17, Jr. over Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-18, So. (MD 11-2)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place - Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place - Zaul Centeno of Parker
- 4th Place - Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 5th Place - Luke Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place - Owen Peters of Flandreau
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 38-2, Jr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 29-12, So. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
- Zaul Centeno (Parker) 20-26, Jr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-15, Jr. (For.)
5th Place Match
- Luke Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 17-24, 8th. over Owen Peters (Flandreau) 13-21, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Marshall Baldwin of Canton
- 2nd Place - Levi Wieman of Parker
- 3rd Place - Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 4th Place - Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place - Hunter Sharkey of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 6th Place - Drew Pederson of Garretson
1st Place Match
- Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 40-4, Sr. over Levi Wieman (Parker) 42-8, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 26-9, So. over Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-16, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Sharkey (Elk Point-Jefferson) 19-19, Jr. over Drew Pederson (Garretson) 6-11, Jr. (Fall 2:01)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Isaac Suter of Canton
- 2nd Place - Chase Reed of Flandreau
- 3rd Place - Elliott Chase of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place - Jason Ebeling of Parker
- 5th Place - Simeon Thompson of Viborg-Hurley
1st Place Match
- Isaac Suter (Canton) 26-8, Sr. over Chase Reed (Flandreau) 38-10, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Elliott Chase (McCook Central/Montrose) 31-21, Sr. over Jason Ebeling (Parker) 18-22, Sr. (Fall 3:23)
5th Place Match
- Simeon Thompson (Viborg-Hurley) 4-18, Sr. over () , . (Bye)
REGION 1A TOURNAMENT
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
- 3rd Place - Aidan Wells of Sf Jefferson
- 4th Place - Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 5th Place - Graham Wilde of Sf Roosevelt
- 6th Place - Leo Stroup of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 36-14, 8th. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 38-11, 7th. (Fall 5:59)
3rd Place Match
- Aidan Wells (Sf Jefferson) 47-9, Fr. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 25-17, So. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Graham Wilde (Sf Roosevelt) 33-16, 8th. over Leo Stroup (Watertown) 14-23, Fr. (MD 11-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Jackson Tschetter of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central
- 4th Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Derek Ranschau of Sf Jefferson
- 6th Place - Henry Meyer of Madison
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 43-0, So. over Jackson Tschetter (Tea Area) 32-14, So. (Fall 2:59)
3rd Place Match
- Orlando Whiting (West Central) 27-13, Fr. over Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 30-23, Fr. (Fall 3:51)
5th Place Match
- Derek Ranschau (Sf Jefferson) 23-31, Fr. over Henry Meyer (Madison) 7-15, Fr. (M. For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Braden Le of Watertown
- 4th Place - Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 5th Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central
- 6th Place - Devan Martinez of Sf Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 40-1, Jr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 22-5, So. (MD 16-6)
3rd Place Match
- Braden Le (Watertown) 34-18, Jr. over Caleb Hodges (Madison) 30-11, 8th. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Rayce Whiting (West Central) 28-16, So. over Devan Martinez (Sf Roosevelt) 12-25, Fr. (Fall 0:40)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Connor Hanson of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Chandler Carda of West Central
- 3rd Place - John Mortrude of Dell Rapids
- 4th Place - Hunter Wilson of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Luke DeRynck of Brookings
- 6th Place - Carson Wolf of Madison
1st Place Match
- Connor Hanson (Watertown) 30-7, Sr. over Chandler Carda (West Central) 29-11, So. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 21-12, So. over Hunter Wilson (Tea Area) 30-15, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
- Luke DeRynck (Brookings) 16-16, 8th. over Carson Wolf (Madison) 18-20, Fr. (MD 10-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Weston Everson of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Ayden Dooley of Sf Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Jesse Jost of West Central
- 4th Place - Austin Eimers of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Blake Johnson of Madison
- 6th Place - Mason Mathis of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Weston Everson (Watertown) 26-16, Jr. over Ayden Dooley (Sf Jefferson) 38-20, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Jesse Jost (West Central) 29-15, So. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 12-9, So. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
- Blake Johnson (Madison) 23-16, Jr. over Mason Mathis (Brookings) 7-23, 8th. (MD 16-5)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Isaac Henry of Madison
- 3rd Place - Carson Hansmann of Watertown
- 4th Place - Gabriel Stern of Brookings
- 5th Place - Nolan Jessen of Sf Jefferson
- 6th Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central
1st Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 47-4, Jr. over Isaac Henry (Madison) 28-7, Sr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 29-11, Sr. over Gabriel Stern (Brookings) 17-14, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Nolan Jessen (Sf Jefferson) 35-24, Jr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 23-21, Fr. (Fall 0:53)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Connor Eimers of Tea Area
- 2nd Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Jude Jarding of West Central
- 4th Place - Carter Dahl of Sf Jefferson
- 5th Place - Derek Hanson of Watertown
- 6th Place - Kaden Duffy of Sf Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Connor Eimers (Tea Area) 35-4, Sr. over Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 44-10, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jude Jarding (West Central) 21-16, So. over Carter Dahl (Sf Jefferson) 21-29, Fr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
- Derek Hanson (Watertown) 13-19, So. over Kaden Duffy (Sf Roosevelt) 15-23, Sr. (TF-1.5 4:13 (16-1))
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 2nd Place - Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 3rd Place - Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 4th Place - Joey Fitzpatrick of Brookings
- 5th Place - Hunter Nelson of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place - Caleb Kenable of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Justin Zirpel (West Central) 33-1, Jr. over Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 40-12, Fr. (Dec 6-4)
3rd Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 35-17, Jr. over Joey Fitzpatrick (Brookings) 20-17, So. (Fall 2:32)
5th Place Match
- Hunter Nelson (Dell Rapids) 22-17, Sr. over Caleb Kenable (O`Gorman) 31-19, Sr. (Fall 1:45)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Weston Mason of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place - Jax Kettwig of Watertown
- 4th Place - Layne Hess of Madison
- 5th Place - Dawson Eimers of Tea Area
- 6th Place - Wyatt Nielsen of West Central
1st Place Match
- Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 29-3, Jr. over Weston Mason (Dell Rapids) 23-6, Sr. (UTB 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 30-17, Jr. over Layne Hess (Madison) 23-18, Jr. (Fall 3:40)
5th Place Match
- Dawson Eimers (Tea Area) 20-8, Fr. over Wyatt Nielsen (West Central) 17-13, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jaxon Bowes of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Carson Holt of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Chet Carda of West Central
- 4th Place - Gavin Van Emmerik of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Jackson Maag of Watertown
- 6th Place - Lucas Johnson of Madison
1st Place Match
- Jaxon Bowes (Brookings) 27-4, Sr. over Carson Holt (O`Gorman) 38-12, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Chet Carda (West Central) 31-14, So. over Gavin Van Emmerik (Tea Area) 15-25, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Maag (Watertown) 16-19, Jr. over Lucas Johnson (Madison) 21-19, Jr. (Fall 2:46)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mac Young of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Isaac Johnson of Tea Area
- 4th Place - Riley Kearin of Madison
- 5th Place - Dwight Kuhlman of West Central
- 6th Place - Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Mac Young (Watertown) 36-5, Sr. over Israel Caldron (Brookings) 22-12, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) 31-19, Sr. over Riley Kearin (Madison) 17-21, Sr. (Fall 2:20)
5th Place Match
- Dwight Kuhlman (West Central) 3-6, Jr. over Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 31-16, Fr. (Fall 2:22)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 2nd Place - Caleb Loehr of Brookings
- 3rd Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central
- 4th Place - Aiden Geraets of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place - T.J. Krietlow of Tea Area
- 6th Place - David Vazquez of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 37-8, So. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 22-14, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
- Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 26-10, So. over Aiden Geraets (Dell Rapids) 22-17, So. (Fall 4:03)
5th Place Match
- T.J. Krietlow (Tea Area) 13-13, Sr. over David Vazquez (O`Gorman) 12-22, So. (Fall 1:35)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Draven Bau of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Griffen Schnider of Tea Area
- 4th Place - Abram Maras of West Central
- 5th Place - Alex Swedlund of Madison
- 6th Place - Brandon Schmidt of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Luke Rasmussen (Brookings) 31-0, Sr. over Draven Bau (Watertown) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 2:16)
3rd Place Match
- Griffen Schnider (Tea Area) 35-11, Jr. over Abram Maras (West Central) 15-23, Jr. (Fall 0:31)
5th Place Match
- Alex Swedlund (Madison) 19-16, Jr. over Brandon Schmidt (Dell Rapids) 9-22, Fr. (Fall 2:22)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - James Olson of Brookings
- 2nd Place - Micah Hach of Watertown
- 3rd Place - Antuan Duran of Sf Jefferson
- 4th Place - Nike Rosas of Tea Area
- 5th Place - Zach Carlson of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central
1st Place Match
- James Olson (Brookings) 25-13, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 34-13, Fr. (Fall 0:56)
3rd Place Match
- Antuan Duran (Sf Jefferson) 10-22, So. over Nike Rosas (Tea Area) 18-14, Jr. (Fall 0:54)
5th Place Match
- Zach Carlson (O`Gorman) 15-25, Sr. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 16-22, So. (Fall 1:17)
