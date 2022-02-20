Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Summit shares concerns for voting irregularities

A non-partisan group of South Dakotans is trying to preserve election integrity by making sure...
A non-partisan group of South Dakotans is trying to preserve election integrity by making sure every voice is heard.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-partisan group of South Dakotans is trying to preserve election integrity by making sure every voice is heard. Oak Hills Baptist Church was the sight of SD Canvassing for Election Integrity Summit. Members say they recently discovered a few neighborhoods might raise a few questions. According to members of the group, 96% of people that answered their doors had listed voters that did not live at a particular address.

“96% of doors answered is an alarming statistic,” said Jessica Polleman. We believe that proves that the voter roles are out of date and just need a little attention.”

Organizers say deceased residents are registered to vote, and they are asking state leaders to look into the matter.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone
Papy Harerimana
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for sexually assaulting teen
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities find missing man along Missouri River
South Dakota Highway Patrol report 50mph winds causing issues
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner

Latest News

Thousands come out for the Wiener Dog races to benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue
SD Canvassing for Election Security holds summit in Sioux Falls
The weather may be cold., but that does not stop South Dakotans from getting out in Brookings...
Frost Fest creates buzz for Brookings community
Watching TV
KDLV back on the air