Summit shares concerns for voting irregularities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A non-partisan group of South Dakotans is trying to preserve election integrity by making sure every voice is heard. Oak Hills Baptist Church was the sight of SD Canvassing for Election Integrity Summit. Members say they recently discovered a few neighborhoods might raise a few questions. According to members of the group, 96% of people that answered their doors had listed voters that did not live at a particular address.

“96% of doors answered is an alarming statistic,” said Jessica Polleman. We believe that proves that the voter roles are out of date and just need a little attention.”

Organizers say deceased residents are registered to vote, and they are asking state leaders to look into the matter.

