Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York

FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa,...
FILE - Young turkeys stand in a barn at the Moline family turkey farm after the Mason, Iowa, farm was restocked on Aug. 10, 2015.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

Also on Saturday, Indiana officials said a strain of avian flu has been found at a fourth commercial turkey farm in the southern part of the state.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said that laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus. The samples are being verified at the USDA’s laboratory in Iowa.

Another possible case was found about 5 miles away in Greene County earlier in the week. Two previous cases were found in adjacent Dubois County.

The virus has also been detected in Kentucky and northern Virginia.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

The USDA noted in a press release that cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit kills bacteria and viruses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation is part of the current...
South Dakota native, actor talks about role in hit drama Yellowstone
Papy Harerimana
Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for sexually assaulting teen
Roye Reichle, photos provided by NPS
Authorities find missing man along Missouri River
South Dakota Highway Patrol report 50mph winds causing issues
crime scene tape
UPDATED: Authorities arrest suspect, investigating child death in Wagner

Latest News

Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Thousands come out for the Wiener Dog races to benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue
SD Canvassing for Election Security holds summit in Sioux Falls
A non-partisan group of South Dakotans is trying to preserve election integrity by making sure...
Summit shares concerns for voting irregularities