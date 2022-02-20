Fighting Wiener Dogs take a bit out of Omaha

Avera Medical Minute
By Zach Borg and Jim Olander
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In one of their most anticipated nights of the year the Sioux Falls Stampede gave a capacity crowd at the Denny Sanford Premier Center their best performance.

CORRECTION: Make that the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs!

Renamed the Wiener Dogs in honor of the 15th annual Wiener Dog Races, Sioux Falls scored six unanswered goals to top Omaha 6-1 on Saturday night in front of 10,188 at the Premier Center.

Sam Harris led the Wiener Dogs with a pair of goals. Maddox Fleming added a goal and an assist. Karson Dorwart, Brandon Chabrier and Daniel Russell also tallied for Sioux Falls with Noah Grannan stopping 17 shots.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

