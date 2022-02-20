Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Christian boys edge #4 Sioux Valley

Late free throw gives Chargers 60-59 upset win
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ethan Bruns hit a free throw with six seconds left to give Sioux Falls Christian the lead and the fourth ranked Sioux Valley Cossacks failed to get a final shot off before the buzzer to give the host Chargers a 60-59 upset win on Saturday night in boys prep basketball action in Sioux Falls.

