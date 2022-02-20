Sioux Falls Christian boys edge #4 Sioux Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ethan Bruns hit a free throw with six seconds left to give Sioux Falls Christian the lead and the fourth ranked Sioux Valley Cossacks failed to get a final shot off before the buzzer to give the host Chargers a 60-59 upset win on Saturday night in boys prep basketball action in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

