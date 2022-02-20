South Dakotans Attend Brookings Frost Fest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The weather may be cold., but that does not stop South Dakotans from getting out in Brookings to celebrate its annual Frost Fest.

It’s the 8th annual Brookings Frost Fest and South Dakotans are gathering from all around the state to celebrate the different events.

These events not only help to gather the Brookings community, but they also work to bring in people from around the state.

“Frost Fest is a community wide event, not only that but with visit Brookings they’re really working hard to attract tourists right. People from the region who want to come to Frost Fest and check out part of the Brookings Community.” said Kaitlyn Lubbert from the Brookings Chamber of Commerce.

The event also gives local producers the opportunity to sell their goods and interact with customers.

“We started this event in 2019 as a way to partner with local producers so that they have a place to sell their food indoors in the winter when the weather’s not so nice.” said Sarah Jacobs, education coordinator at the South Dakota Heritage AG Museum.

Holding these events in the winter serves as a reason to get people out in the community regardless of the cold.

“The fact that there is something to do in the winter as a community is huge for us. We know that people are kind of stuck indoors through the winter and we really want to get people out and about after being cooped up and supporting our local businesses.” said Lubbert.

Events for Frost Fest will wrap up tomorrow with an open skate and a bring on the lights garden glow at McCrory Garden.

